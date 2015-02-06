Rookies carry Sharks to rout of Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The kids were all right for the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The Sharks got contributions from the six rookies in their lineup in a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Rookie center Chris Tierney scored his first NHL goal and collected an assist. Center Melker Karlsson gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead with a deflection in the second period. Defenseman Matt Tennyson and right winger Daniil Tarasov added assists.

Coach Todd McLellan said those four, plus right winger Barclay Goodrow and defenseman Mirco Mueller added fresh legs.

“We looked for them to provide energy and some enthusiasm, and all of them had an impact,” McLellan said. “Four games in six nights with some travel, we needed some energy, we needed some enthusiasm. A lot of times the veterans pull the young kids along. Tonight it was the young players pulling the veterans along. We’ll take it any way we can get it.”

Tierney was called up from Worcester of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

”It was pretty great couple of days,“ he said. ”It was pretty tiring yesterday, but when you get called up to play in the NHL, it doesn’t matter.

“You aren’t tired when you are out there. Your adrenaline is pumping.”

The 20-year-old from Keswick, Ontario, made it 4-0 in the third when he deflected a shot from defenseman Brent Burns past Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller.

“I saw he was probably going to get a wrister through the way he was positioned,” Tierney said. “I just tried to get myself free and get my stick free and get something on it.”

Center Joe Pavelski scored on a five-on-three power play late in the second period to give San Jose a 3-0 lead. Defenseman Matt Irwin and center Andrew Desjardins also scored for San Jose, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Burns and center Logan Couture had two assists each.

Right winger Radim Vrbata scored for the Canucks on a slap shot with less than two minutes left.

Pavelski said the young players proved they belonged.

”When we came in and saw the lineup, it looked like a pretty young lineup,“ he said. ”But a lot of guys, whether the call-ups or first-gamers, they have done a good job, and they were a big part of this win.

“When they bring their game like tonight, it definitely adds a lot to our team, and we can roll four lines.”

The Canucks played with a lot of emotion in a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, but they looked flat against the Sharks.

Vancouver lost for the fourth time in its past six games, including three at home. The Canucks’ power play was 0-for-3 against San Jose and is 4-for-45 the past 13 games.

”It seems like we have been playing .500 hockey for the last 20 or 30 games,“ right winger Jannik Hansen said. ”It’s super frustrating.

“It seems like our game swings so much. We can be so good one night, and the next night we are non-existent.”

Center Henrik Sedin said the Canucks need some fine-tuning, not a major overhaul.

”Our system is good,“ the Vancouver captain said. ”We need a few percent more from each line.

“You can’t look at the guy beside you. It’s got to be yourselves that takes it upon you. I think guys are looking at other guys to do things.”

Some frustration resulted in San Jose having the two-man advantage with 1:44 left in the second. First, Vancouver defenseman Dan Hamhuis was called for tripping, then Sedin took an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. Pavelski scored while both were in the penalty box.

Sedin shrugged when asked what he said to the official.

“Not much,” he said. “I was a little surprised. It was a tough call.”

San Jose goaltender Antti Neimi stopped 33 shots. He is 6-0-2 since his last regulation loss on Jan. 10.

Miller stopped 33 shots for Vancouver.

The win moved the Sharks (28-18-7) into second place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks (28-19-3) are fourth in the division, and they are hanging onto the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

NOTES: Canucks D Frank Corrado missed his second game due to illness. Vancouver D Chris Tanev was scratched due to an injury. D Yannick Weber, a healthy scratch the previous two games, returned to the Canucks’ lineup. ... Vancouver RW Zack Kassian sat out his third straight game. ... Vancouver RW Derek Dorsett’s fight against Winnipeg RW Anthony Peluso on Tuesday was his NHL-leading 11th of the season. ... Vancouver hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. .... Sharks LW Patrick Marleau, at 35 years, 143 days old, became the youngest player to appear in 1,300 NHL games. ... San Jose D Scott Hannan was a healthy scratch, making room for D Mirco Mueller in the lineup. ... The Sharks open a three-game homestand Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.