Three early goals propel Sharks past Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- By starting March much better than they ended February, the San Jose Sharks improved their hopes of making NHL playoffs.

The Sharks built a quick 3-0 lead and beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 Tuesday night. After losing their final three games in February -- a month where they struggled to a 3-8-2 record -- the Sharks already have two victories in March.

”Once we got out of that slump, we knew we would gain a little bit of confidence,“ said San Jose left winger Matt Nieto, who scored two goals and added an assist. ”We know how to win.

“These last two games we’ve had that killer instinct we’ve been lacking, actually putting teams away.”

The Sharks scored three goals on their first four shots to chase Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who was making his first start of the season.

Center Chris Tierney opened the scoring on a shot over Markstrom’s glove with the game just over three minutes old.

”We knew it was his first game in the NHL in a long time,“ Tierney said of Markstrom. ”We wanted to try to get to him early, get a lot of shots on him and chase him.

“That happened, so it was good.”

San Jose center Melker Karlsson and center Logan Couture scored 27 apart, giving the Sharks a three-goal lead after 7:45.

Nieto’s first goal came midway through the second period after Vancouver center Henrik Sedin scored twice to cut San Jose’s lead to 3-2.

“It was a real important goal,” Karlsson said of Nieto’s first of the night. “They had a few chances to score. Then we scored, and it got in their head.”

Nieto and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored late empty-net goals. Left winger Patrick Marleau added a pair of assists for the Sharks, who won back-to-back games for the first time in a month.

Henrik Sedin’s goals gave him 901 NHL points and extended his points streak to eight games (six goals, seven assists). Left winger Daniel Sedin had two assists.

It was a frustrating night for Markstrom, who was given a chance to play following an injury to Canucks starting goaltender Ryan Miller.

”Obviously not the start I wanted,“ he said. ”I have to be better than that.

“It’s tough right now, losing the game. You want to help the guys win, and I didn’t help today. It’s going to be a tough night tonight, but tomorrow is a new day.”

Goalie Eddie Lack, who replaced Markstrom early in the first period, made 23 saves.

Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said of Markstrom’s rough outing, ”You just have to forget about it. You get off to the wrong start, and everything goes bad.

“I think he’s got lots of good hockey ahead of him. He’s a good goaltender.”

Henrik Sedin said the Canucks had a chance to climb back into the game in the second period when Vancouver had a two-man advantage for 1:27 while trailing 4-2. San Jose goalie Antti Niemi, who finished the night with 26 saves, made a couple of big stops.

“We had a couple of great looks and just couldn’t get it past Niemi,” he said. “That was the difference.”

The win improved the Sharks’ record to 32-25-8 for 72 points, leaving them in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames for third place in the Pacific Division. However, San Jose has played two games more than both Calgary and Los Angeles.

The Canucks remain second in the Pacific with a 36-24-3 record for 75 points.

Karlsson said the Sharks still believe they can make the playoffs.

“We talked a lot,” he said. “We can’t just talk. Someone had to show you how it’s done. Every line is going now. That’s good.”

NOTES: D Frank Corrado, out since Feb. 1 with an upper-body injury, returned to the Canucks’ lineup. ... With RW Zack Kassian out due to the flu, LW Brandon McMillan drew into the Vancouver lineup. ... D Chris Tanev skated with the Canucks on the weekend but hasn’t been on the ice since raising fears he may have sustained a setback in his recovery from a Feb. 14 head injury. ... Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, who grew up in Victoria, British Columbia, dropped the puck in a pregame ceremony . ... Vancouver begins a two-game road trip Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. ... The Sharks’ last consecutive wins were Jan. 29 against the Anaheim Ducks and Jan. 31 against the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Prior to their 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, the Sharks scored two or fewer goals in four of five games. ... The Sharks host the Canucks at home Saturday.