Preview: Sharks at Capitals

The San Jose Sharks begin a three-game East Coast trip Tuesday, when they pay the Washington Capitals a visit. San Jose went 1-2-0 on a three-game trek earlier this month, with the only victory coming in a shootout. The Sharks returned home to split a pair of contests, topping Detroit before dropping a 1-0 decision to Boston on Saturday.

Washington is wrapping up a three-game homestand during which it is 1-0-1. The Capitals skated to a 3-2 triumph over Toronto on Friday before suffering a 2-1 shootout loss to Buffalo two days later. Jason Chimera scored the lone goal for Washington while Joel Ward extended his point streak to four games with an assist.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (28-12-6): Saturday’s loss ended San Jose’s home point streak at 12 games (11-0-1). It marked the second time this season the Sharks were shut out, with the first being in a 1-0 shootout victory at Detroit on Oct. 21. Captain Joe Thornton needs only three points to pass Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-16-7): Washington has won only two of its last seven games (2-2-3), scoring more than three goals just once in that span. The Capitals were held to one tally three times during the stretch, including twice by the Sabres. Despite leading the NHL with 32 goals, captain Alex Ovechkin also has been in an offensive funk, tallying only twice in his last nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. Saturday’s loss was just the second regulation setback at home for San Jose (16-2-3).

2. The Capitals have earned at least one point in eight of their last nine home contests (5-1-3).

3. Washington D Connor Carrick registered his first career assist Sunday. The 19-year-old scored his first goal in his second NHL game on Oct. 3 against Calgary.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Sharks 2