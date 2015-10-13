Preview: Sharks at Capitals

San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer is feeling very confident in his new team - and for good reason. After outscoring its foes 7-1 en route to winning the first two contests, San Jose looks to continue its good fortune when it opens a four-game road trip against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

”I think a statement was made that the Sharks are back and we’re for real this year,” DeBoer told CSNBayArea.com after San Jose skated to a 2-0 victory over Anaheim on Saturday. “We’re only two games in, but we played two tough teams. ... I think the guys are feeling good about what we’re doing. We just have to keep moving forward with that.” In order for the Sharks to progress, they’ll need to contain Alex Ovechkin - something they haven’t had much success doing in recent years. The five-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner has scored seven times in 13 career meetings with San Jose and enters the contest after netting the go-ahead highlight-reel goal in Saturday’s 5-3 season-opening victory over New Jersey.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), CSMA (Washington)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (2-0-0): Martin Jones certainly knows how to make a good first impression as he stopped all 24 shots he faced on Saturday to become the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his regular-season home debut. Patrick Marleau tallied twice versus the Ducks and has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 23 career meetings with Washington. Marleau’s magnificent play against the Capitals likely is still fresh in the mind of new linemate and former Capital Joel Ward, who signed a three-year deal worth $9.75 million with San Jose on July 3.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (1-0-0): While known affectionately as “Mr. Game 7,” Justin Williams wasn’t too shabby in Game No. 1 as the offseason acquisition notched a pair of assists in his debut with Washington. Fellow newcomer T.J. Oshie was held off the scoresheet but recorded a team-high four shots in the season opener. The United States Olympian has fond memories of facing San Jose, as he recorded a career-high four points (three goals, one assist) in St. Louis’ 7-2 win on Jan. 3 and added two more in another 7-2 drubbing five days later.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose’s Joel Pavelski, who has recorded 11 points in as many career meetings with Washington, has one goal and two assists since being named as the team’s captain.

2. The clubs split a pair of high-scoring tilts in 2014-15, with the Sharks claiming a 6-5 road win and the Capitals skating away with a 5-4 overtime victory at SAP Center in San Jose.

3. Washington D John Carlson, who had two assists in the season opener, will play in his 400th career game on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Capitals 3