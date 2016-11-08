Preview: Sharks at Capitals

The Washington Capitals are among the league's hottest teams, but even their next matchup against one of last season's Stanley Cup finalists promises to be overshadowed. With most of the nation focused on the results of the presidential election, the surging Capitals will host the struggling San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Washington posted its fifth consecutive victory by knocking off the Florida Panthers 4-2 as it attempts to keep pace with the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals were hammered in both meetings by San Jose last season, including a 5-0 drubbing at the Verizon Center. The Sharks, however, have dropped three in a row and are coming off a 5-0 beating by Pittsburgh in a Stanley Cup Finals rematch as they prepare to open a six-game road trip. “I’m not worried about our record, it’s early for that,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. “I want our game in the right place. ... We’ve got some guys that are not at the levels they need to be at yet."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (6-6-0): Goaltender Martin Jones made his eighth straight start but lasted only one period after surrendering three goals on seven shots against the Penguins before giving way to Aaron Dell. “Maybe not surprised," Jones said of getting pulled. "Obviously you want to play, but you understand why (DeBoer) does it.” DeBoer tinkered with his lines at Sunday's practice, moving Joel Ward up with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton while Mikkel Boedker, Tomas Hertl and Patrick Marleau formed another unit.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (8-2-1): Nate Schmidt became a mainstay among Washington's defensive corps last season and now is paired with veteran Brooks Orpik, who missed 41 games in 2015-16 due to injury. The duo is coming off a strong offensive performance in Saturday's win, with Schmidt collecting a pair of assists and Orpik setting up the game-tying goal. "I think we read off each other really well and he communicates really well for a younger guy, which isn’t a surprise,” Orpik said of Schmidt.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals captain Alex Oveckin has seven goals in his last nine contests overall and seven tallies in 14 career games versus San Jose.

2. The Sharks are 1-for-12 on the power play during their three-game skid.

3. Capitals G Braden Holtby has won his last four starts, but he has split four decisions with a 4.05 goals-against average against the Sharks.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Sharks 2