Sharks squander leads but top Caps in shootout

WASHINGTON -- San Jose Sharks coach Todd McLellan is not entirely happy with the way his team is playing, but he admits it is hard to argue with the results.

The Sharks blew three leads of two goals or more but found a way to pull put a 6-5 shootout victory over left winger Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at the Verizon Center.

Center Joe Pavelski scored once in regulation and netted the only goal of the shootout to improve the Sharks’ record to 3-0-0.

“Right now, we’re a team that’s winning that needs a lot of work,” McLellan said. “I guess that’s a good thing when you’re not playing as well as you’d like in a lot of areas and you’re still winning games. We’ll take it.”

Defenseman Matt Irwin scored two goals for the Sharks, and right winger John Scott and center Tommy Wingels also scored. San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi stopped 29 of 34 shots and didn’t allow a goal in the shootout to improve to 2-0-0.

The Capitals received two goals from Ovechkin and one each by left winger Marcus Johansson, defenseman Mike Green and right winger Troy Brouwer to erase deficits of 3-0, 4-1 and 5-3, but were shut out on shootout attempts by centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov and right winger Eric Fehr to fall to 1-0-2.

“We gave them too much room,” said Backstrom, whose two assists moved him within two points of 500. “We knew they were going to come out hard, they always do. On the good side, we came back. We didn’t quit.”

After the Sharks went up 5-3 on a second-effort goal rebound goal by Wingels just 1:37 into the third period, the Caps climbed back into the game when Ovechkin ripped a power-play wrist shot over Niemi’s left shoulder with 5:46 remaining in the third period.

Sixty-five seconds later, Brouwer walked through the crease and roofed a shot over his former Stanley Cup champion teammate to tie the score at 5-5 and send the game into overtime.

“(Washington) is a dangerous team,” Pavelski said. “We knew they had a lot of firepower, a good power play and their shooters put it in some pretty good spots at times. You want to give them a little credit, but at the end of the day, we believe in the group in here.”

The Sharks stormed out to a 3-0 first-period lead on goals by a pair of players who were healthy scratches in the first two games of the season and combined for just three goals all of last season.

Irwin, who entered the lineup in place of rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller, scored on his first two shots of the game. The first came just 1:23 into the contest after Sharks center Joe Thornton won an offensive zone faceoff against center Brooks Laich. Irwin stepped into a slap shot that sailed past Washington goaltender Braden Holtby.

Just 3 minutes, 13 seconds later, Irwin and the Sharks were celebrating again after the 26-year-old blueliner tapped in left winger Matt Nieto’s rebound for a power-play goal and a 2-0 lead. Irwin’s second goal of the night matched his goal total in 62 games last season and came on just the Sharks’ fourth shot.

A little less than five minutes later, the Sharks scored again.

Scott, a mammoth 6-foot-8, 260-pound winger who entered the lineup in place of injured right winger Mike Brown, snapped a shot past Holtby’s glove for his first goal since Dec. 27, 2013, and just his third goal in 237 career games.

“It was nice, especially getting a goal,” Scott said. “I don’t get many of those, so it was nice to get that and play a solid game and get the win.”

Scott’s goal prompted Capitals coach Barry Trotz to lift Holtby (three goals on seven shots) for Justin Peters. The backup goaltender stopped 14 of the 16 shots he faced.

The Capitals staged a furious rally in the second period, getting goals from Johansson, Green and Ovechkin to narrow the gap to 4-3.

Ovechkin got the Caps on the scoreboard when he drew an interference penalty on center Tomas Hertl, then threaded a pass that led to Johansson’s first goal of the season. The goal snapped the Sharks’ season-opening shutout streak at 142 minutes, 51 seconds.

Ovechkin finished with two goals, one assist, eight shots, five hits and two blocks.

“I thought Ovechkin was the best player on the ice today,” Trotz said. “He had a couple goals. He’s blocking shots. He’s running over people. He was a beast out there.”

NOTES: Sharks D Scott Hannan, who played 55 games for the Capitals in 2010-11, saw action in his 1,000th NHL game. ... Sharks C Logan Couture, who was a linemate with Capitals RW Michael Latta when they were with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League, played in his 300th NHL game. ... Both teams entered the game perfect on the penalty kill. Washington was 9-for-9 and San Jose was 7-for-7. The Capitals gave up one power-play goal Tuesday and the Sharks allowed two. ... The Sharks continue their five-game road trip on Thursday night in Uniondale, N.Y., against the Islanders. ... The Capitals continue their three-game homestand Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.