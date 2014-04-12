Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

The San Jose Sharks conclude their regular season when they visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Saturday in a tuneup for the postseason. San Jose, which will face Los Angeles in the first round of the playoffs, prevented Colorado from clinching the Central Division by posting a 5-1 triumph on Friday. Martin Havlat recorded a natural hat trick in a 9:38 span in the third period and Patrick Marleau added a goal and an assist as the Sharks snapped their two-game slide.

Phoenix failed to qualify for the postseason for the second straight campaign after reaching the Western Conference final in 2011-12. The Coyotes played their way out of a playoff spot, going winless over their last six games (0-3-3) - including a 2-0 loss at Nashville on Thursday. San Jose won two of its first three meetings with Phoenix this season, including one in a shootout.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California Plus (San Jose), KTVK (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (50-22-9): Tomas Hertl was in the lineup Friday for the first time since Dec. 19, when he suffered a right knee injury that required surgery 12 days later. The 20-year-old Czech recorded 15 goals and 10 assists in 35 games before being sidelined, including a four-goal performance against the New York Rangers in his third NHL game on Oct. 8. San Jose totaled four goals in its previous three contests before erupting for five against Colorado.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (36-29-15): Phoenix’s offense has dried up down the stretch as the club scored two goals or fewer in five games during its skid. In fact, the club has netted more than three tallies just once in its last 15 contests. The Coyotes conclude their season Sunday against the visiting Dallas Stars in a game that was expected to determine a playoff spot prior to Phoenix’s freefall.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose captain Joe Thornton has collected 64 assists this season, second only to Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (67).

2. Coyotes LW Lauri Korpikoski is one goal away from becoming the ninth member of the team to reach double digits.

3. Sharks D Scott Hannan left Friday’s game in the first period after being elbowed in the head by Colorado’s Patrick Bordeleau.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Coyotes 1