Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

The San Jose Sharks are losing some of their cushion in the race for a Western Conference playoff spot as they’ve won just one of their last six contests. The Sharks look to turn things around when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Friday after letting a third-period lead get away and rallying for a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to Washington two days earlier. Arizona - 13th out of 14 in the West - has gained points in four of its last six (3-2-1) and has allowed only 11 goals in that span.

Defenseman Keith Yandle and Antoine Vermette lead the Coyotes in scoring, and both are rumored to be trade targets. San Jose has allowed 14 goals in its last three games and will try to take advantage of Arizona, which is tied for the fewest home victories in the league with nine. “Seems like every game, the other team is scoring some pretty easy goals,” San Jose’s Logan Couture told reporters. “We’re not making it tough.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE SHARKS (28-20-8): Couture has recorded two goals and four assists in his last four contests to tie Joe Pavelski for the team lead in scoring with 49 points. Joe Thornton (47) recorded a goal and an assist against Washington and All-Star defenseman Brent Burns netted two tallies to bring his total to 14 – third on the team and tied for second among NHL blue-liners. Antti Niemi is 0-2-1 in his last three outings, surrendering 12 goals after gaining at least a point in his previous eight games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-28-7): Yandle has posted nine points in his last eight games and 13 in as many contests while Vermette, who wins 56.3 percent of his faceoffs, recorded a goal in Monday’s 3-2 shootout victory at Chicago. All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team - and all NHL defensemen - with 16 goals, surpassing last season’s career high. The Coyotes announced Thursday that center Martin Hanzal, who has notched 24 points in 37 games, will undergo back surgery and likely is lost for the rest of the season.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks have earned at least a point in six straight games (4-0-2) against the Coyotes.

2. Arizona claimed C Mark Arcobello, who will play for his fourth team this season, off waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday while losing LW Brandon McMillan to Vancouver in similar fashion a day later.

3. San Jose LW Patrick Marleau has 448 career goals - one shy of passing Rick Middleton for sole possession of 60th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Coyotes 2