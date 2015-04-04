Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

The San Jose Sharks continue their push toward a postseason berth when they visit the Arizona Coyotes for the finale of their home-and-home series Saturday. San Jose pulled within three points of Los Angeles for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-1 triumph at SAP Center on Friday.

Logan Couture recorded a goal and an assist as the Sharks improved to 3-0-1 in the five-game season series and 4-0-1 in their last five overall contests. Mark Arcobello netted the lone tally for Arizona, which suffered its 11th loss in 13 contests (2-10-1). The Coyotes fell to 2-9-0 in their last 11 road games but enter the rematch with an eight-game slide at Gila River Arena (0-7-1). Arizona is hoping to avoid the league basement as it leads last-place Buffalo by only two points with four games remaining.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Plus California (San Jose), FSN Plus Arizona

ABOUT THE SHARKS (39-30-9): Scott Hannan, who missed Friday’s game after being hit near his eye by a puck in his previous contest, was named the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. The 36-year-old became the sixth player from the 1997 draft to appear in 1,000 NHL games earlier this season. Joe Pavelski scored his 37th goal Friday, putting him within four of matching his career high set last campaign.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-47-8): Arcobello has been one of the few bright spots for Arizona this season. Since being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old has registered eight goals and six assists in 23 games. “I’ve been lucky enough to get some bounces and some good opportunities to score some points,” Arcobello told the team’s website. “I think I can put that up regularly.” Mike Smith, who is likely to start Saturday, is one away from becoming the first goaltender with 40 regulation losses in a season since Marc Denis suffered 41 in 2002-03 with Columbus.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks are riding a three-game point streak on the road (2-0-1).

2. Arizona has not won at home since topping Vancouver in a shootout on March 5.

3. San Jose also trails Calgary by four points for third place in the Pacific Division.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Coyotes 2