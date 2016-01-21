Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

Captain Shane Doan looks to ignite his team’s sputtering offense on Thursday when the Arizona Coyotes play the sixth contest of their seven-game homestand against the Pacific Division-rival San Jose Sharks. Doan scored his team-leading 16th goal and added an assist during the three-game losing streak (0-2-1) for the Coyotes, who find themselves locked in a three-way tie (in points) for second place with San Jose and Vancouver.

Prior to Thursday’s tilt, Doan will be honored with a pregame ceremony featuring tributes from current and former teammates in recognition for passing Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk as the franchise goal leader. “We’ve got to win the game,” the 39-year-old Doan told the team’s website. “If we can find a way to beat San Jose, it would be a great night then.” While Arizona has mustered just three goals during its losing skid, the Sharks have erupted for 24 during their six-game point streak (5-0-1). Tomas Hertl has tallied in back-to-back contests - including Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa - and has four goals and three assists in his last six.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE SHARKS (23-18-3): Martin Jones has allowed eight goals to win his last four starts overall and stopped all 26 shots he faced to record a shutout in his lone career encounter with the Coyotes. The 26-year-old is a blistering 13-3-2 on the road this season for the Sharks, who could see the return of Dainius Zubrus on Thursday. The veteran was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after sitting out the last six games with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (22-18-5): Antoine Vermette scored his team’s lone goal and Louis Domingue made 26 saves in a 2-1 setback to Buffalo on Monday. Special teams play is having a significant role in the team’s troubles of late, as Arizona is 0-for-10 on the power play in the last two contests after scoring seven times with the man advantage in the previous five games. The Coyotes have struggled on the penalty kill as well, surrendering a goal six times in the last 11 opportunities.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona is 10-1-2 against Pacific Division representatives this season.

2. The Sharks are 15-6-2 on the road in 2015-16.

3. Domingue is 7-1-3 as the Coyotes’ starting goaltender this season.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Sharks 2