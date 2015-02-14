(Updated: UPDATING: Altering first graph, fixing Niemi’s save total in second graph)

Sharks 4, Coyotes 2: Joe Pavelski capped his fourth career hat trick with an empty-net goal as visiting San Jose rallied to defeat Arizona and give Todd McLellan his 300th coaching victory.

Rookie Barclay Goodrow’s goal 6:23 into the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and Pavelski sealed it with 1:26 remaining. Joe Thornton collected three assists and Antti Niemi turned aside 34 shots while helping to set up a goal for San Jose, which won for only the second time in seven contests.

Mark Arcobello scored in his first game after being claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh and Martin Erat also tallied for the Coyotes, who coughed up a 2-0 first-period lead. Arizona’s Mike Smith lost for the third time in four decisions while making 22 saves.

Pavelski’s bad-angle shot caromed in off defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s skate 27 seconds into the second period and roofed a shot from the right circle on the power play at 13:09 to tie it 2-2. Goodrow beat Smith short side from the right circle on the rush to give the Sharks the lead.

Arcobello scored on the first shot with his new team, finishing an odd-man rush from the right circle after a San Jose turnover 1:42 into the contest to open the scoring. Erat doubled the lead with one second left on a power play, whipping a shot past Niemi from the high slot at 15:07 of the first period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arcobello became the third player in NHL history to play for four different teams in the same season, joining Dennis O’Brien (1977-78) and Dave McLlwain (1991-92). Arcobello also suited up for games with Edmonton, Nashville and Pittsburgh. … Pavelski reached 30 goals for the third time in his career and 50 points for the sixth. … The Sharks have gained at least a point in seven straight games against the Coyotes (5-0-2).