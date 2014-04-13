Sharks finish regular season with win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Joe Thornton still wears the captain’s C and Patrick Marleau wears an assistant captain’s A, but sometime last season, the San Jose Sharks became Joe Pavelski’s team.

As the Sharks prepare for a first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings this week, they are hoping their budding, blue-collar center can take them to a place their much-maligned, aging stars have not -- the Stanley Cup Finals.

Pavelski scored two first-period goals to top the 40-goal barrier for the first time in his career and San Jose beat the slumping Phoenix Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday at Jobing.com Arena in the Sharks’ final game of the regular season.

“It’s always on the to-do list to score,” said Pavelski of his milestone goal. “Whether it was an individual goal or not, the team was a huge part of it. You put yourself in good positions and guys make nice plays around you.”

The loss was the seventh straight for Phoenix, which had a five-point lead on Dallas two weeks ago for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference but managed just nine goals during its season-high losing streak in which it was officially eliminated from the playoff picture.

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Coyotes

“Lost again,” said dejected Coyotes captain Shane Doan as he ran his hands continuously through his hair after the game. “It’s just ridiculous this is where we are.”

Pavelski opened the scoring with the first of two bad goals against rookie goaltender Mark Visentin, who was making his first NHL start.

Pavelski took a feed from right winger Brent Burns and beat Visentin from a bad angle to the right of the net for a 1-0 lead at 3:43. About six minutes later, he beat Visentin to the short side off a cross-ice feed from defenseman Matt Irwin for a 2-0 lead.

Phoenix center Mike Ribeiro cut the lead to 2-1 with his 15th goal of the season midway through the second period off a feed from right wing Radim Vrbata, but the goal was just his seventh point since the Olympic break.

“I don’t know if it did feel good because it didn’t really matter,” Ribeiro said of breaking a long drought. “It was really more about winning the game. The goal was a nice play by Vrby, but it doesn’t mean much.”

The teams traded third-period goals on a between-the-legs deflection by San Jose center Logan Couture and a wrist shot from Doan, but the Coyotes never could get the equalizer.

Visentin made 29 saves for Phoenix. San Jose goalie Anttii Niemi had 30 saves.

The Coyotes conclude their second straight season without reaching the playoffs on Sunday against the Stars, who clinched the West’s final playoff berth on Friday against St. Louis.

Coyotes coach Dave Tippett shook his head when asked if it would be difficult to see the Stars, a team he once coached, knowing they had taken the last spot from Phoenix

”No, he said. “It’s a game to go out and play for pride.”

As for the Sharks, who have never advanced past the conference finals, they are hoping this season-slocing two-game winning streak is a sign they are ready for the Kings.

“We’re pretty familiar with them,” said San Jose captain Joe Thornton, whose team fell to L.A. in seven games in the 2013 Western Conference semifinals. “It’s going to be a really tough series.”

NOTES: With the Coyotes officially eliminated from the playoff chase, G Mark Visentin made his first career start against the Sharks. Visentin was a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2010. ... Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said injured goalie Mike Smith (right knee) will not play the rest of the season. ... Sharks C Joe Pavelski became the fourth player in franchise history to post 40 goals in a season when he scored the first of two first-period goals. The others are Owen Nolan, Jordan Cheechoo and Patrick Marleau. ... Sharks rookie Czech C Tomas Hertl offered this humorous bulletin board material on the upcoming playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings: “Playoff time, it’s more important, because it’s LA. I not much like LA this season.” ... Coyotes co-owner Anthony LeBlanc said new season tickets purchased in last few weeks have broken previous franchise records. The Coyotes are last in the NHL in average attendance. ... Coyotes C Mike Ribeiro’s second-period goal was just his second goal in his last 24 games.