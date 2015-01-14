Dillon’s first goal of season lifts Sharks past Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon hadn’t scored in 62 games and nearly one calendar year. When a drought extends that long, no player cares what sort of help is required to end it.

Dillon scored the game-winning goal in San Jose’s 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at Gila River Arena in a fluky manner. His seemingly harmless shot from the point changed direction off Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek’s skate and slipped between Arizona goalie Devan Dubnyk’s pads 5:15 into the third period, snapping a 2-2 tie.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Sharks, who leapfrogged the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings to move into second place in the Pacific Division standings.

“It’s nice get that one off the chest,” said Dillen, who was acquired from the Dallas Stars in November. “I’ve been working on shooting and getting pucks to the net, and I’ve had a couple of those bounces go against us this year, so to get one to go for us and for me personally, to get the win, I‘m really excited about it.”

Dillen only has 10 goals in 171 career NHL games, but he wasn’t about to concede that he isn’t a goal-scorer. He recalled his last goal on Feb. 27, 2014, against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“That one was a little bit nicer,” he said, laughing. “I came off the rush, made a play and looked like a 20-goal scorer.”

Coyotes right winger Mikkel Boedker opened the scoring on a goal that almost didn’t materialize. Boedker was headed for a line change when the puck squirted out to him near the blue line. Boedker spun, faked a shot to freeze a defender and goalie Antti Niemi, then scored through a screen by center Kyle Chipchura to give Arizona a 1-0 lead at the 14:19 mark of the first period.

It was Boedker’s team-leading 13th goal of the season, his fourth goal in his past three games and his third straight game with a goal. Eleven of his goals came on home ice.

“It’s going in and I‘m getting good looks,” Boedker said. “I‘m getting the puck in good spots. It’s nice to produce and score, but it’s kind of overshadowed when we lose.”

Sharks center Joe Pavelski tied the game with a power-play goal 30 seconds into the second period when he beat Dubnyk through a double screen from the right faceoff circle. It was the 22nd goal of the season for Pavelski, who was not selected to the NHL All-Star Game this season. He leads the league in power-play goals (11) and has 41 points in 47 career games against the Coyotes.

Center Tomas Hertl redirected Brent Burns shot from the point just 1:03 later to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. It was Hertl’s first goal since Dec. 13, a stretch of 12 games.

Coyotes right winger Shane Doan tied it at the 10:59 mark of the second period off a pass from behind the net by center Antoine Vermette. Vermette was trying to feed left winger Martin Erat in the slot, but the pass banked off Sharks center Logan Couture and onto Doan’s stick for an easy backhand into an open net.

Due to Dillon’s tiebreaker, the Coyotes lost for the 14th time in 23 home games this season, dropping them 13 points off the playoff pace.

“You hate to lose on a goal like that, especially because I thought we played a decent game; we battled hard,” Michalek said. “You feel like whatever you do, nothing goes your way. We just have to battle through it. We’ve said it many times. Nobody is going to give us anything for free.”

NOTES: The Coyotes placed D Chris Summers and LW Brandon McMillan on waivers while recalling D Philip Samuelsson from Portland of the AHL. GM Don Maloney said Summers and McMillan were waived to create roster flexibility, but both were in the lineup Tuesday while Samuelsson was scratched. ... Sharks RW Tyler Kennedy (shoulder), RW Mike Brown (lower body) and D Mirco Mueller (upper body) missed the game. ... Coyotes D Zbynek Michalek (upper body) returned after missing the last two games. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (upper body) missed his fourth straight game. Arizona D Brandon Gormley sat out the game due to a lower-body injury. ... Sharks C Andrew Desjardin missed the game to be with his wife, who was about give birth.