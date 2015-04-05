Coyotes win at home, deal blow to Sharks’ hopes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Phil Housley and Oliver Ekman-Larsson were the sixth overall picks in their respective drafts: Housley in 1982; Ekman-Larsson in 2009. Now they share a more meaningful stat.

Ekman-Larsson had a pair of goals to lead Arizona to a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Gila River Arena. The two goals gave Ekman-Larsson 23 this season, tying Housley’s franchise record for goals in a single season by a defenseman. Housley scored 23 twice for the Winnipeg Jets -- in 1990-91 and 1991-92.

“The guys told me about him,” said Ekman-Larsson, 23, who had never heard of Housley before his teammates’ informed him. “It’s fun to tie a record. To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it. You guys have been talking about it a couple weeks. I just try to play my best every night.”

The win was the first in regulation for the Coyotes at home since Jan. 8 against Winnipeg. They were 1-15-2 over that stretch before Saturday’s win. The victory also snapped an eight-game Arizona losing streak in Glendale.

The loss was a crushing blow for San Jose, which had gone 4-0-1 in its last five to keep its slim playoff hopes alive in the Western Conference. With three games to play, the Sharks trail the Winnipeg Jets by five points for the final wild card spot.

“We’ve got six points available to us so we’re going to go and try and get them all,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “We’ll see what happens from there.”

Ekman-Larsson opened the scoring when he beat San Jose goalie Anttii Niemi with a wrist shot through a perfectly placed screen by right-winger David Moss at 11:53 of the first period. The goal came on an Arizona power play.

The Sharks tied the game on a power play at the 16:36 mark of the period when right-winger Tomas Hertl corralled the rebound of his own deflection and slipped it in the far side past goalie Mike Smith, who was down after making the initial save.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead with 1:03 left in the period with its second-power play goal. Coyotes right-winger Shane Doan deflected defenseman Michael Stone’s shot off the far post and Niemi kicked the puck in as he tried to recover.

Ekman-Larsson widened the lead to 3-1 at the 17:46 mark of the second period when he beat Niemi with a well-placed wrist shot. Ekman-Larsson leads all NHL defenseman in goals and power-play goals (10).

“The penalty kill hasn’t been as strong as it needs to be lately and it cost us badly there,” Sharks center Joe Pavelski said of a unit that allowed two Arizona power-play goals on four chances. “If we defend well enough, we’re going to get opportunities to win the game.”

Sharks center Joe Thornton got one back for San Jose when he beat Smith from a tough angle just above the goal line to the left of the net. Thornton’s wrist shot appeared to glance in off Smith’s shoulder as he failed to hug the post at 18:05 of the second period.

“It looked like a bad goal and I don’t like to let them in from that area,” Smith said. “Saying that, there’s not many guys in this league that can make that shot. I had pretty much everything sealed except for an area the size of my fist and he put it there. It was a world-class shot.”

Arizona center Mark Arcobello restored the two-goal lead with a snapshot from the right wing at the 5:30 mark of the third period for a 4-2 edge. Arcobello has scored a goal in all three games he has played as a Coyote against the Sharks.

San Jose center Chris Tierney answered quickly to cut the lead to 4-3 when he deflected defenseman Matt Irwin’s shot past Smith at 6:48 on a Sharks power play. But San Jose couldn’t cash in on a power play late in the game with Moss off for a delay-of-game penalty for flipping the puck over the glass.

Center Sam Gagner added an empty-net goal for Arizona. Smith (42 saves) is 8-2-2 in his last 12 games against San Jose.

NOTES: Coyotes LW Lauri Korpikoski missed his fifth straight game after sustaining lacerations when he took a stick to the mouth against Detroit on March 24. ... Coyotes D Connor Murphy played his 100th career NHL game. Coyotes G Mike Smith finished the month of March with a .934 save percentage in 12 starts. ... Coyotes D Michael Stone is one of four NHL defensemen with 150-plus blocked shots and 150-plus hits this season. ... Since 2010-11, only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (82) has scored more power-play goals than San Jose LW Joe Pavelski (59). ... The Sharks recalled D Karl Stollery from Worcester (AHL) on Friday. He was in the lineup for a second straight game Saturday. ... San Jose has made the playoffs 10 straight seasons. That’s the NHL’s second longest streak behind Detroit’s 23. ... Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower-body), D Scott Hannan (face) and D Mirco Mueller (hand) missed the game.

