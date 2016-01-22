Quick start carries Sharks past Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- San Jose got goals from Tommy Wingels and Chris Tierney in the first 10 minutes, and the Sharks held on for a 3-1 win Thursday night over the Arizona Coyotes.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in extending his season record to 21-13-2.

The game was the first of five meetings between the teams.

“It’s going to be a long season series vs. them,” Tierney said. “This is a good way to start off.”

“It was a real clean game by us,” said Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, whose team is an outstanding 16-6-2 on the road.

“We didn’t beat ourselves. We didn’t feed their rush. They are a dangerous team. They have a lot of attacking guys. I think we did a good job for the most part of bottling them up.”

The Sharks moved to 24-18-3, while the Coyotes, losers of four straight (0-3-1), fell to 22-19-5.

The Coyotes scored only two goals in their past three games. In addition, goaltender Louis Domingue has lost two in a row after beginning 7-0-3 when he stepped in for injured goalie Mike Smith.

Domingue made 20 saves Thursday.

Coyotes coach Dave Tippett bemoaned his team’s early turnovers, saying, ”When you turn the puck over as much as we did, you chase the game. When you chase the game, you get tired quick.

“This was a measuring stick game, and we didn’t have enough players measure up.”

While he praised the play of young left winger Jordan Martinook, he said talented goal-scorers Max Domi and Anthony Duclair “got to be better. Their job is to create offense and create opportunities.”

Coyotes right winger Shane Doan tied Luc Robitaille and Scott Mellanby for No. 26 on the NHL’s all-time games played list (1,431).

Wingels scored his fourth goal of the season on a backhander from about 30 feet in front of Domingue with 13:37 left in the first period.

The San Jose center, noting he was having trouble finding the back of the net, said, “It’s frustrating. You press. You do what you can to score goals. When you don‘t, you have to do something out there.”

Defenseman Justin Braun and right winger Joonas Donskoi assisted on the goal.

With 10:04 left in the first period, the Sharks scored off a scramble in front of the net after Domingue failed to secure a loose puck.

The goal was credited to Tierney, the center’s sixth, but Coyotes center Boyd Gordon and then defenseman Nicklas Grossmann appeared to bat the puck around. Tierney said he got a piece of the puck just before it went in the net, which came loose a moment later.

“It was bouncing all around,” said Tierney, who has seven points in seven games after being sent to the minors for one game. “It was up in the air. Luckily I got a piece of it before the net came off. We got a good break there.”

Assists went to right winger Mike Brown and center Melker Karlsson.

The Coyotes scored their lone goal with 8:36 left in the game when right winger Brad Richardson got his fourth from the left side of the net on assists from Doan and defenseman Connor Murphy.

The Sharks countered with an empty-net goal by left winger Patrick Marleau with 52 seconds left.

Tippett said the Coyotes are playing better late, but, “When you talk about getting better as the game goes on, that usually means you weren’t good enough at some point.”

NOTES: Thursday was Shane Doan bobblehead night, with the Coyotes are celebrating the right winger’s franchise-record 380th goal that broke Dale Hawerchuk’s mark on New Year’s Eve. ... Doan is seven points away from tying Hawerchuk’s franchise record of 929. ... A pair of young Arizona defensemen, Jarred Tinordi and Kevin Connauton, were healthy scratches. ... Sharks C Dainius Zubrus (upper body) was activated from injured reserve but sat out his seventh straight. He could return Saturday, at home vs. Minnesota. ... Zubrus, D Matt Tennyson and LW Raffi Torres were healthy scratches for the Sharks. ....The Sharks have now recorded a point in seven straight games (6-0-1), tying a season high. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton recorded a point in a sixth consecutive game. Thornton played his first NHL game at the Coyotes on Oct. 8, 1997, recorded his 500th NHL point at the Coyotes on Feb. 12, 2006, and recorded his 1,000th point on April 8, 2011, at the Coyotes.