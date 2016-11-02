Domingue, Coyotes edge Sharks

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes coach Dave Tippett has lamented his team's inability to win one-goal games. On Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, the Coyotes answered their coach's call.

Brad Richardson, Lawson Crouse and Jamie McGinn scored in an 8-minute and 17-second, second-period barrage and the Coyotes defeated the Sharks 3-2 at Gila River Arena to improve to 3-6 this season and 2-1 at home. The loss was the fourth in six road games for the Sharks, who were an NHL-best 28-10-3 away from home last season.

Louis Domingue made a career-high 39 saves for the Coyotes in a sensational performance his team needed badly with starter Mike Smith injured and Domingue struggling with soft goals through his first six games.

"As a team, it was a game that we needed to win," Domingue said. "I was feeling good, but I've been feeling good almost all year. It was just a matter of being focused for 60 minutes and getting the job done."

Martin Jones made 27 saves for San Jose in his sixth straight start, but he allowed three goals or more for the fourth time this season after three straight starts of allowing just one.

"With a couple of those pucks, they got some floaters and they got a little traffic and it finds its way into the net," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. "We made a push and when you get the chances we had tonight something's going to go in eventually."

Sharks left winger Patrick Marleau scored his third goal of the season at 14:07 of first period on a 2-on-1 with right winger Melker Karlsson to cap a dominant period in which San Jose outshot Arizona 14-6, but the Coyotes turned the tables in the second period.

After left winger Tobias Rieder missed a rebound opportunity at the left post, Richardson corralled a loose puck in the corner and skated out in front of the net without much resistance. Richardson tucked the puck inside the far post at 3:42 for his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Rookie Crouse scored his first NHL goal when he redirected Connauton's shot from the point 1:08 later to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. The Coyotes are nearing a decision on the junior-eligible Crouse, 19, who can only play three more games before the team must decide whether to burn the first year of his entry-level deal or send him back to Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, per terms of the NHL-CHL agreement.

McGinn widened the lead to 3-1 when his fluttering shot from the point eluded Jones with traffic in front. McGinn has two goals and an assist in four games after missing the first five with an upper-body injury.

"We've been struggling in the second period and that's where we did most of our damage tonight," McGinn said. "We played well, we made them turn and we moved our feet. It was a good all-around game where there was no letup in the second period and I think that's where we won the game."

San Jose pushed hard in the third period with 17 of its 41 shots, but the Sharks, who attempted 95 shots, couldn't solve Domingue until former Coyote Mikkel Boedker scored with 10.5 seconds on the clock to draw his team within 3-2.

"I loved our start; loved our first period," San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. "The mistake we made in the first period was not extending the lead. We could have got two. We probably deserved more than one but that's been the thing we've got to work the most at is when we're on top of teams, get an extra goal and put them away."

Coyotes center Martin Hanzal left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Arizona left winger Tobias Rieder also left the game in the third period after taking a David Schlemko shot off the inside of his left leg late in the second period. He skated one nine-second shift to test it in the third period before leaving.

Coach Dave Tippett said Hanzal was ailing at the morning skate but decided to play and could not finish. Both players are listed as day to day.

NOTES: Coyotes D Michael Stone missed the game with an upper-body injury that has sidelined him the last two games. He is expected to have more tests for an injury the team did not think would be long-term in nature. ... Injured Coyotes G Mike Smith (left leg) has resumed skating on his own, but has not yet donned pads. The Coyotes are still listing him as week-to-week. ... Coyotes C Dylan Strome returned to the lineup after missing the last four games as a healthy scratch. Strome, the team's first-round pick in 2015 (No. 3 overall) has played only four of Arizona's nine games.