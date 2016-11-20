Coyotes pull out overtime win over Sharks

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Mike Smith is healthy and available to play. The Arizona Coyotes might as well take advantage.

The oft-injured goalie, back in action after missing a month after suffering a lower-body injury, turned away 43 of 45 shots as the Coyotes eked out a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks in overtime Saturday night.

"I'm well rested," joked Smith, playing his first home game since opening night and his second since returning from the injury. "I should be up for a game like that."

Smith said he's faced the Sharks so often that, "I know what to expect.

"I know they are going to be throwing everything at the net. If you're sleeping at all, you are going to get exposed. It's a game you got to come in sharp and know you're going to get a lot of rubber thrown at you. I was hoping it wasn't going to be in the 40s, but it happens."

Coyotes center Martin Hanzal got the game winner by tipping in a shot from the left side by defenseman Alex Goligoski at 1:16 of overtime.

Coyotes coach Dave Tippett praised Smith effusively, saying, "Marty comes up with the big goal in the end, but Mike Smith was the reason we were in the game."

"Making big saves at the right time. That's what Mike is capable of."

The Sharks, down 2-0 entering the third period, got two goals to tie up the game.

Center Joe Pavelski tipped in a shot from nearly the blue line by defenseman Justin Braun at 41 seconds of the final period. Then center Tommy Wingels tipped in a long slap shot from left winger Matt Nieto inside the blue line at 10:28. The result gave the Coyotes (6-9-2), who had the NHL's fewest points entering

the game, a badly needed win.

"We got the points," Tippett said. "Chalk 'em up to Mike Smith."

The Sharks also praised Smith, with coach Peter DeBoer saying the goaltender's "numbers are unbelievable" against them; Smith entered the game with a .943 save percentage against the Sharks.

Forward Joe Thornton said, "I thought we carried the play for most of the night. I thought we just dominated the third period."

Agreed defenseman Paul Martin, "We played really well ... as far as creating chances and putting pucks to the net. The frustration settles in when you're not putting them in the back of the net."

The Sharks (9-8-1), who are playing 12 of their first 18 games on the road, wrapped up a six-game road trip.

"We haven't spent much time (at home)," Pavelski said. "There's a little bit of a disconnect with the fans because we've been gone."

The Coyotes, and Smith, who was injured in the second game of the season, continually fended off the Sharks' pressure.

The Sharks put 17 shots on goal in the first period compared to just four for the Coyotes.

Though they didn't get many opportunities to score early on, the Coyotes made the most of one of their few chances. Right winger Tobias Rieder took a perfect pass from left winger Jordan Martinook just to the left of the goal and put it in the back of the net for the game's first score at 1:55.

The goal was the fifth for Rieder, who has scored in three of his past four games.

Shortly after the first period's only goal, Coyotes center Ryan White and Sharks center Michael Haley got into an extended brawl. Both were sent to the penalty box for fighting.

The Coyotes suffered the embarrassment of drawing a pair of penalties for having too many men on the ice. But the Sharks failed to convert both times with the man advantage.

The Coyotes added a second goal at 7:53 of the second period when left winger Max Domi's shot from the left point got past Jones. Assisting on the play were Hanzal and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Right winger Radim Vrbata picked up an assist, his 300th point with the Coyotes.

NOTES: Coyotes C Brad Richardson, who suffered two broken bones in his right leg in an overtime loss at Vancouver Thursday, might be able to return later this season, the Coyotes said. Richardson, 31, is second on the team with five goals and his tied for third in points with nine. ... In addition to Richardson, the Coyotes were concerned about Craig Cunningham, the captain of their minor league affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He collapsed during warmups and was taken to a hospital; the team's game Saturday was postponed. ... The game was part of the NHL's "Hockey Fights Cancer" night, with stories of children in life-threatening situations. The Coyotes' Smith revealed after the game that he has two relatives with cancer, including a 3-year-old niece. ... The next assist for Coyotes captain Shane Doan will be his 554th, which would surpass Thomas Steen for most in franchise history. ... Sharks C Tommy Wingels' next goal will be the 50th of his career. ... All time, the Sharks are 69-49-7 vs. the Winnipeg-Arizona franchise. ... After surrendering a power-play goal in each of the first three games, the Sharks had killed off 34 of their last 36 power plays against (94.4 percent) entering the game.