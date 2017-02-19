Burns scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The San Jose Sharks had a pair of objectives Saturday in Arizona: Solve goalie Mike Smith and the Coyotes, who had won three of the teams' prior four meetings this season, and go into their week off on a high note.

Brent Burns, the Sharks' fourth line and their backup goalie helped accomplish the first goal while pushing San Jose halfway to the other with a 4-1 victory over Arizona at Gila River Arena.

Burns had two goals to tie his own franchise record for goals in a season (27) by a defenseman, Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Micheal Haley scored his first goal of the season and added an assist as San Jose won for only the second time in its last seven games (2-1-4).

San Jose got a career-high 36 saves from backup goalie Aaron Dell and saw three of its first four goals scored with the fourth line on the ice. San Jose hosts Boston on Sunday before beginning its league-mandated rest period.

"One of the differences with tonight is we kind of weathered their storm early," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. "We got to Smitty in the first period which is great. When you get one or two in on him early on it kind of breaks him down a little bit."

Martin Hanzal scored the lone goal for Arizona, which had scored two goals or more in its previous 13 games. Smith made 29 saves but Arizona finished the season series 3-1-1 against San Jose.

Smith entered the game 12-7-3 with a 2.08 goals-against-average and .944 save percentage in 23 career games against the Sharks, but he allowed two goals on nine first-period shots.

"It wasn't my best," Smith said. "I thought our team did a pretty good job tonight to give ourselves a chance to win a game, but they were opportunistic in the first period and we couldn't quite capitalize on our chances."

Burns opened the scoring on a highlight reel goal at 9:01 of the first period when he took a touch pass from Karlsson along the near boards, looped to the high part of the offensive zone and sent a wrist shot across the grain, through a screen that beat Smith inside the far post.

"He's having an MVP season," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "He's been that good for us and it's every night. I don't know what else to say. In my mind, he's the best player in the league and we're happy to have him on our team."

Karlsson widened the lead to 2-0 at 14:26 of the first period when Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got caught pinching in the Sharks' zone, setting up a 2-on-1 with Karlsson and center Chris Tierney. Karlsson beat Smith with a wrist shot inside the far post that defected off Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn for Karlsson's eighth goal of the season.

Haley made it 3-0 when he ripped a one-timer past Smith from the top of the circles for his first goal of the season at 2:34 of the second period. Karlsson picked up an assist for his third point of the night. It was Haley's first goal in his last 43 NHL games.

Hanzal scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season 33 seconds into the third period when he corralled a rebound of Alex Goligoski's shot and swept a backhand past Dell. It was Hanzal's fifth goal in his last five games and moved him within one goal of his career high of 16 set in the 2009-2010 season.

"Just playing for my future," said Hanzal, who will be a free agent after this season and has been the subject of rampant trade rumors as the NHL's March 1 trade deadline approaches.

Burns scored his 27th goal of the season on a power play at 16:35 of the third period, when his wrist shot slipped through Smith's pads. It was Burns' third two-goal game of the season and second in his last three.

Burns is trying to become the first defenseman to reach 30 goals since Mike Green did it for Washington in 2008-09, and the ninth in NHL history.

"A lot of things have to go right to have goals go in," Burns said. "Playing with Paul Martin has been unbelievable for me."

NOTES: San Jose recalled LW Nikolay Goldobin, RW Marcus Sorensen and D Mirco Mueller this weekend from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Goldobin, the Sharks' first-round pick in 2014 (27th overall), skated on the third line with C Tomas Hertl and RW Joel Ward. Goldobin had not played an NHL game since Nov. 22, 2015. ... Backup G Aaron Dell started against the Coyotes. It was just his second start this month. Starter Martin Jones has started 49 of the team's 59 games. ... Coyotes G Louis Domingue (lower body) and LW Lawson Crouse (injured reserve, lower body) are day-to-day. G Marek Langhamer was recalledThursday?to back up Mike Smith. ... The Coyotes honored 12 players from the original 1996-97 team to celebrate the franchise's 20 years in Arizona, including current captain Shane Doan, former captains Keith Tkachuk and Teppo Numminen, and Dallas Drake, Mike Gartner, Cliff Ronning, Craig Janney, Kris King, Oleg Tverdovsky, Jim McKenzie and Mike Stapleton. The team wore the original, Kachina-styled jerseys against the Sharks. ... Coyotes LW Jamie McGinn and D Jakob Chychrun were back in the lineup after one- and four-game absences, respectively, as healthy scratches.