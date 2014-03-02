Preview: Sharks at Devils

The New Jersey Devils returned from the Olympic break and discovered their offense. After netting 11 goals in a pair of routs, New Jersey vies for a third straight victory when it hosts the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Jaromir Jagr scored his 700th career goal to become the seventh player in NHL history to reach the plateau and the Devils netted four power-play tallies in a 6-1 trouncing of the New York Islanders on Saturday.

“It’s a surprise for me the way we’re scoring goals,” Jagr said. “I‘m happy about it. It’s a lot easier to play with the lead than to play from behind.” San Jose flexed its offensive muscle on Philadelphia with a 7-3 triumph on Thursday but inexplicably struggled against cellar-dwelling Buffalo the following night in a 4-2 setback. Patrick Marleau scored against the Sabres, giving him two goals and two assists in his last three contests.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (38-17-6): Antti Niemi improved to 3-1-0 lifetime versus New Jersey after making 18 saves in a 2-1 home victory on Nov. 23. The Finnish Olympian, who has 29 wins this season, has struggled away from the SAP Center at San Jose - posting a 10-10-3 mark with a 2.77 goals-against average. Tyler Kennedy, who scored the eventual game-winning goal against the Devils, returned from a lower-body injury Friday to register four shots on goal.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (26-22-13): Future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur gave Cory Schneider a breather and turned aside 18 shots on Saturday. With the latter expected to start on Sunday - and for the foreseeable future - Brodeur knows the writing is on the wall as the NHL trade deadline looms. “I have a lot left in me and if I need to play somewhere else next year, I have to make some decisions,” the 41-year-old said.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey LW Ryane Clowe, who has scored in back-to-back contests, faces the team that sent him to the New York Rangers one day before the 2013 trade deadline.

2. San Jose LW Raffi Torres was scratched versus Buffalo after tallying twice in his season debut. He is expected to play on Sunday.

3. The Devils are 6-for-11 on the power play in the last two contests after going 0-for-12 in their previous four games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Devils 2