Preview: Sharks at Devils

Two teams that have gotten off to completely different starts face off Friday as the unbeaten San Jose Sharks visit the winless New Jersey Devils. The contest marks the return to the Garden State for Peter DeBoer, who has San Jose firing on all cylinders in the early going.

DeBoer led the Devils to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first season behind their bench but failed to guide the club to the playoffs the next two campaigns before being fired after a 12-17-7 start in 2014-15. The 47-year-old DeBoer is doing something right with the Sharks, who have started the season with a three-game winning streak during which they’ve allowed one goal. Martin Jones is embracing his first opportunity as a No. 1 goaltender as he’s stopped 77 consecutive shots after allowing the first one he saw this season get by him and enters Friday with a 178:11 shutout streak. His success very well may continue against New Jersey, which has been held to one goal in two of its three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (3-0-0): San Jose captains, past and present, are off to strong starts. Joe Pavelski, who was given the “C” just before the start of the season, leads the team with four points while former captains Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau each have recorded two goals and an assist. Tomas Hertl also has tallied twice, giving the Sharks 11 players with multiple points.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-3-0): New Jersey has totaled five goals over its first three games while allowing 11. Mike Cammalleri leads the club with three points as only eight players have landed on the scoresheet. Newcomers Kyle Palmieri, Jiri Tlusty and Lee Stempniak are tied for second with two points apiece.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks are 11-for-11 on the penalty kill this season.

2. New Jersey has begun a campaign with four straight losses only once in franchise history (2001-02).

3. San Jose Ds Brenden Dillon, Justin Braun and Matt Tennyson are the only members of the team without a point.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Devils 0