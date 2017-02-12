Preview: Sharks at Devils

The Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks hope to put an end to their four-game winless streak Sunday afternoon as they wrap up a four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils. San Jose fell to 0-1-2 on the trek and 0-1-3 in its last four contests overall by dropping a 2-1 decision at Philadelphia in overtime on Saturday.

Patrick Marleau salvaged a point for the Sharks, forging a tie midway through the third period as he reached the 20-goal plateau for the 14th time in his career. The 37-year-old veteran netted one of those 20 tallies on Nov. 21, when San Jose rolled to a 4-0 home victory over the Devils. New Jersey returns to action after a five-day break to continue its five-game homestand, which began on Monday with a 2-1 triumph over Buffalo. The Devils have earned points in four straight contests (3-0-1) but are five behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet360, CSN California (San Jose), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (33-18-5): Marleau's goal on Saturday was the 501st of his career, moving him past Hall-of-Famer Lanny McDonald for sole possession of 44th place on the all-time list. It also extended his point streak to nine games, a run during which he has collected eight tallies and five assists. Logan Couture, who is one goal shy of becoming the third member of the team to score 20 this season, sat out the contest against the Flyers and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (23-21-10): Adam Henrique leads the club with 15 goals and is riding a five-game point streak during which he has tallied four times. Rookie Pavel Zacha, a 19-year-old center from the Czech Republic, also has had a hot hand as he registered four goals and three assists over his last nine contests. Joseph Blandisi, who appeared in three games before being assigned to Albany of the American Hockey League when New Jersey began its break, was recalled on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Thornton is five assists away from becoming the 13th player in NHL history with 1,000 in his career.

2. New Jersey D John Moore, who has missed 17 games with a concussion, could be in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 31.

3. San Jose D Brent Burns leads the club with 22 goals but is in the midst of a four-game drought.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Devils 1