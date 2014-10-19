Sharks down Devils to remain unbeaten

NEWARK, N.J. -- The San Jose Sharks knew they were facing an uphill battle right away this season, heading on a five-game trip early and having a stretch in which 16 of 21 games are away from SAP Center in San Jose.

But apparently that rough stretch has not had any effect on the Sharks.

Centers Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture each scored a power-play goal and goalkeeper Antii Niemi turned aside 34 shots, leading the unbeaten Sharks to their fourth win of the season, 4-2 over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at Prudential Center.

“Wins in this league are hard to come by,” said Couture, who also recorded two assists as the Sharks improved to 4-0-1. “We knew the schedule coming in and we knew it was going to be tough. It’s good to win on the road, and it’s good to have this kind of start.”

Left wing Patrick Marleau, who also had an assist on Couture’s goal, scored a third-period goal -- his fourth goal of the season.

San Jose’s veteran center, Joe Thornton, added an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining to close out the scoring and thwart a late comeback by the Devils.

The 35-year-old Thornton likes the way the Sharks are developing.

“We made a couple of good power plays and made them stand up,” Thornton said. “We’re looking real good right now. We have a group of positive guys and we’re getting really good goaltending right now. We have a group of loose guys who get along well. Things are good. A lot of teams are trying to find themselves early on. We’re still looking for our identity as a team right now. We’ve been on the road a lot of games and doing a real good job.”

The Sharks, who are playing four road games in six nights on the East Coast, rebounded after a shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The Devils, who started the season with three road wins, have lost two straight but made things interesting in the third period after falling behind by three goals.

Left wing Mike Cammalleri scored his fifth goal of the season, notching it in the third period after a pass from right wing Jaromir Jagr. It was Jagr’s third assist of the season and the 1,053rd of his career.

New Jersey right wing Michael Ryder scored his second goal of the season, off a deflection with seven minutes remaining.

The Devils had several chances to tie the score but were turned aside by Niemi.

“We had a lot of chances at the end of the game,” defenseman and team captain Bryce Salvador said. “We outplayed them for the last 10-12 minutes and kept the puck in their end. We had all the chances in the world to win.”

But the Devils couldn’t solve Niemi, who was outstanding for most of the game and did not allow the Devils to tie the score late.

“I felt real good from the start,” said Niemi, who won for the third time this season. “I saw the puck well and I had time to react to their shots. I think it’s been good to get out strong to start the year, because everyone has energy right now. I just hope this is the beginning of a good stretch for us.”

Pavelski scored his second goal in the last three games and Couture, who also added an assist on Pavelski’s goal, had his first goal of the season.

Pavelski said the Sharks are not really playing well and merely have received some good breaks in the early going.

“Obviously, we have to do a few things better at the end,” said Pavelski, who scored 41 goals last year for the Sharks. “We would hopefully get a 3-0 win in a game like this instead of 3-2.”

Couture agreed.

“We’re winning games, but we’re not playing well,” Couture said. “We end up scrambling around at the end. I won’t say panic, but we have to do a better job. We’re giving up goals late.”

Still, the Sharks are undefeated, bucking the odds for a team that will be road weary before the season even kicks into full gear.

“We’ve gotten off to a good start,” Pavelski said, “but the biggest thing is keeping it going.”

NOTES: Larry Robinson, Sharks associate coach and director of player development, was the coach of the Devils when they won the Stanley Cup in 2000. He had two stints as the club’s coach and spent seven years with New Jersey as an assistant coach. ... The Sharks have D Mirko Mueller, who at 19 is one of the youngest players in the league. ... The Devils have received solid contributions from LW Mike Cammalleri and D Damon Severson, both newcomers. Cammalleri, signed in the offseason, led New Jersey in scoring with four goals and two assists in the first four games. Severson, a 20-year-old rookie, tallied three goals in the first four games. ... LW Martin Havlat (facial lacerations) did not practice Friday and is listed as day to day by New Jersey. Havlat did participate in the morning skate wearing a full cage over his face. The Devils added the veteran in the offseason. ... F Scott Gomez, who won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Devils, continues to work out with the team without a contract.