Preview: Sharks at Ducks

Two days after ending the Ducks’ franchise-record 10-game winning streak, the San Jose Sharks attempt to hand Anaheim its first regulation loss at home when the Pacific Division rivals complete their home-and-home series on Tuesday. San Jose posted a 3-1 victory at the SAP Center on Sunday, dealing Anaheim its first defeat since a 3-2 shootout setback against Los Angeles on Dec. 3 and ending the Ducks’ 13-game point streak (11-0-2). Logan Couture ended his seven-game point streak by scoring his 100th career goal and Bracken Kearns scored his first NHL tally as the Sharks ran their home point streak to 10 contests (9-0-1).

Brent Burns added a goal and an assist as San Jose improved to 14-1-3 at home. Patrick Maroon scored with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period as the Ducks avoided being shut out for the first time this season. It was the Sharks’ second win in as many meetings with Anaheim this campaign, as they also posted a 4-3 shootout victory at home on Nov. 30.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (25-8-6): While Couture’s point drought had reached seven games, he hadn’t scored a goal in 11 contests - last tallying on Dec. 3 at Toronto. The 24-year-old, who has a goal in each meeting with the Ducks this season, needs two assists to reach 100 for his career in that category. Kearns’ first career goal came on his first shot in eight NHL regular-season games - three of which have been with San Jose. “This organization gave me an opportunity, and I just had to keep working at it and setting my goals high,” the 32-year-old said.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (28-8-5): Anaheim is an astounding 14-0-2 at home, suffering only the shootout loss to Los Angeles and dropping an overtime decision to New Jersey on Nov. 20. Save for a four-point performance against the New York Islanders on Dec. 21, Ryan Getzlaf has cooled down considerably. The captain has been kept off the scoresheet in four of his last six games after notching at least one point in 16 straight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Thornton notched his 825th career assist Sunday, tying him with Alex Delvecchio for 25th place on the all-time list. The captain is nine points away from pulling even with Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th in NHL history.

2. San Jose C Tommy Wingels suffered an undisclosed injury on his second shift of the game Sunday and is questionable for Tuesday’s rematch.

3. Ducks RW Corey Perry has gone five games without a goal but has collected five assists over his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Sharks 1