Preview: Sharks at Ducks

After completing a perfect 5-0-0 homestand, the surging San Jose Sharks vie for their 10th win in 11 contests when they visit the Pacific Division-rival Anaheim Ducks on Monday. San Jose began the latter string with a 6-4 triumph over Anaheim on Nov. 29 for its second victory in as many meetings this season. Logan Couture scored twice in that contest to begin his stretch of five goals and five assists in the last 10 games.

Couture notched an assist in San Jose’s 3-2 overtime victory over St. Louis on Saturday. Anaheim has dropped two of three - yielding six goals in each loss - after winning seven in a row. Captain Ryan Getzlaf scored both goals in the Ducks’ 6-2 setback to Ottawa on Friday and has four tallies and four assists in his last five contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (19-11-4): Coach Todd McLellan did not divulge the identity of his goaltender for Monday, although Antti Niemi has made three consecutive starts and was in net for both of the team’s victories over Anaheim this season. He did credit the play of his defensemen, telling the San Jose Mercury News that “The good teams get good production from their back end. It may not be goals, but it’s creating opportunities and creating momentum in the zone.” Blue-liners Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored on Saturday while rookie Matt Tennyson netted a power-play tally - his first career goal - in Thursday’s 4-3 win over Edmonton.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (22-8-5): Corey Perry returned to practice on Sunday, two weeks removed from suffering a knee sprain. “It’s coming along,” the former Hart Trophy winner told the team’s website. “I feel good. ... It was a long week all by myself, but those are things you have to go through in order to come back. It’s good to see everybody.” Everybody included defensemen Francois Beauchemin (broken finger) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body), but only the latter has a chance to play on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose C Joe Thornton had an assist on Saturday for his 873rd point to pull into a tie with Phil Esposito for 22nd place on the all-time list.

2. Ducks LW Matt Beleskey scored in both meetings with the Sharks this season and will play in his 300th career game on Monday.

3. San Jose has scored a power-play goal in four of its last five contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 2, Sharks 1