Preview: Sharks at Ducks

The league-leading Anaheim Ducks look to extend their point streak to four games as they continue their eight-game homestand against the Pacific Division-rival San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Anaheim improved to 2-0-1 in its last three contests by posting a 2-1 overtime victory over Vancouver on Sunday in the opener of the lengthy stretch at Honda Center. Francois Beauchemin tied the game in the third period and fellow defenseman Cam Fowler scored at 2:42 of the extra session to give the Ducks their fifth straight home triumph.

San Jose saw its losing streak reach three games (0-2-1) Tuesday as it dropped a 3-1 decision to Vancouver. Joe Thornton scored the Sharks’ lone goal on a penalty shot in the second period after Joe Pavelski failed to convert his attempt in the first. San Jose’s current slide began with an overtime loss at Anaheim on Dec. 22.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (19-13-5): Thornton’s goal gave him 1,226 career points, putting him three behind Norm Ullman for a share of 38th place on the all-time list. The former team captain also is three assists shy of tying Nicklas Lidstrom (878) for 21st in NHL history. Left wing Matt Nieto returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing nine contests with an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (24-8-6): Anaheim is hoping a stint in the American Hockey League will help get Dany Heatley going as it assigned the veteran left wing to Norfolk on Tuesday after he cleared waivers. The 33-year-old, who has eclipsed the 20-goal plateau nine times in his career and scored 50 twice, has been limited to six games with the Ducks this season due to a groin injury and has not registered a point. Captain Ryan Getzlaf has collected four goals and nine assists during his eight-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks outscored the Ducks 10-5 in winning their first two meetings of the season.

2. Getzlaf has been kept off the scoresheet in just one of his last 14 games.

3. Anaheim has recorded a league-high 18 one-goal victories and has gone beyond regulation in 14 of its 38 games this season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Sharks 2