Preview: Sharks at Ducks

Patrick Marleau had managed one goal in 12 games and was fielding questions about many trade rumors three weeks ago. The veteran forward answered the adversity by being one of the most productive players in the league since and looks to extend a four-game goal streak when his San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

“I knew his character and what he stood for as a player over his career,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer told CSNBayArea.com. of the 1,000-point scorer. “I was very confident he’d bounce back. I think that’s what we’re seeing.” Marleau has scored six times in the last eight contests and boasts eight points during a five-game streak as the Sharks attempt to win their eighth straight road outing. Anaheim rebounded from a rough October (1-7-2) with a better November (8-4-3), but has not won back-to-back games in almost a month after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Corey Perry has recorded four goals in the last five games for the Ducks.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SNET-1, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-10-0): San Jose has dropped two of three at home after its perfect six-game road trip, including a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday despite a 34-29 shot advantage. Captain Joe Pavelski has also raised his production of late with two goals and four assists in the last four games while defenseman Brent Burns and forward Joel Ward have each posted six points in the past five contests. Martin Jones is 6-2-0 in his last eight starts and is expected in net Friday, after allowing four goals last time out.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (9-12-5): John Gibson has taken advantage of his chance in net with No. 1 Frederik Andersen (flu) out, giving up nine goals in five games with .932 save percentage. Captain Ryan Getzlaf is returning to form with 12 points in the last nine games and thriving along with Perry and new linemate Rickard Rakell (five goals and 10 points in the last 13 games). While the status of Andersen and power forward Patrick Maroon (hip) is uncertain, center Nate Thompson made his season debut Wednesday after shoulder surgery.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim D Cam Fowler logged 26:43 of ice time Wednesday, two seconds shy of his season high.

2. San Jose C Logan Couture (broken fibula) is close to returning after being out almost two months, but isn’t likely to play this weekend.

3. The teams have split a pair of shutouts this season – both played at San Jose.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Sharks 3