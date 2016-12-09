Preview: Sharks at Ducks

The long goal-scoring drought is over for Corey Perry and the right wing looks to turn it into a hot streak when his Anaheim Ducks host the Pacific Division-rival San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Perry had gone 18 games without a goal before notching his fifth of the season in Wednesday’s 6-5 shootout win over Carolina and has four points in the last three contests.

Perry, who recorded at least 33 goals in five of the last six seasons, told reporters, “It’s nice to see it hit the back of the net for once, and not the goalie,” after the Ducks improved to 4-1-1 in the last six games. “There was a player that I coached before and his name was Teemu Selanne,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle told the media. “He used to say that goal scoring was like pouring ketchup out of a ketchup bottle. Once it starts to flow, then it comes readily.” San Jose will try to snap a four-game losing streak against the Ducks and rebound from a frustrating 4-2 loss to Ottawa at home on Wednesday. The Sharks outshot the Senators 37-17 in the loss to end a three-game winning streak.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, CSN California (San Jose), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (15-10-1): Defenseman Brent Burns leads the team with 11 goals, three of them coming in the last four games, and the All-Star has unleashed 112 shots on goal – most in the league entering Thursday. Captain Joe Pavelski owns three points in the last two games and leads the team with 24 – one better than Burns and seven clear of Logan Couture, who boasts seven goals in 10 games. Mirco Mueller was recalled Wednesday and could be used with fellow defenseman David Schlemko (lower body) considered day-to-day.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (13-9-5): Despite his goal-scoring drought, Perry has 17 assists and is tied with captain Ryan Getzlaf for second on the team with 22 points – one short of team-leader Ryan Kesler, who has scored four times in the last five games. Forward Jakob Silfverberg has also posted 19 points with five coming in the past five outings, playing primarily with Kesler and Andrew Cogliano (seven goals). Forward Rickard Rakell (upper body), who boasts 14 points in 16 games, has missed the last two contests and is questionable for Friday.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose G Martin Jones is 3-6-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average all-time against the Ducks after a 3-2 loss on Nov. 26.

2. Anaheim F Ryan Garbutt, who has two goals and three points in 27 games, was placed on waivers Thursday.

3. Sharks C Joe Thornton has 14 assists – seven on the power play – and is 22 shy of 1,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Ducks 3