Niemi, Sharks blank league-leading Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks took full advantage of almost game-long frustration exhibited by the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night to skate to a year-ending, 3-0 victory at Honda Center.

“It’s a good way (to end 2014), but we’ve got another game Saturday,” said Sharks goalie Antti Niemi, who made 28 saves for his 30th career shutout. “They had a couple chances that missed the net. We were a little lucky at some points, too.”

The only other time Anaheim was shut out this season was Oct. 30 at St. Louis, 2-0 by goalie Jake Allen -- 28 games ago.

The Sharks had eight power-play chances against the penalty-prone Ducks. San Jose converted just one, but center Joe Pavelski’s second goal of the night, at 1:59 of the third period, came on a 26-foot slap shot at the end of a two-man advantage for a 2-0 lead. It was the biggest goal of the game.

“We didn’t do a very good job of handling it,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “(My players) were getting frustrated. They thought we were getting the short end of the stick, as far the calls went.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Ducks

His three best forwards -- Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler -- opened the third period in the penalty box. They drew three minor penalties to the Sharks’ one at the end of the second period from a melee sparked by Sharks center Tommy Wingels’ late hit on Perry.

“When you take that many penalties (nine minors total), you’re not going to win many games,” Boudreau said. “Three or four were just not smart penalties. We’ve got to stay disciplined and focused. This is the kind of game it’s going to be in March, April and beyond. If you get rattled because the calls are going against you, you’re going to be in trouble.”

San Jose (20-13-5) improved to 3-0-1 this season against the Ducks, who lead the NHL in standings points. Anaheim (24-9-6) lost for just the third time in December against 10 victories.

”We like playing the Ducks,“ Wingels said. ”It’s a big, physical team that we always have good games with.

“I don’t think they like some guys to get hit, and they retaliate when they do get hit.”

Sharks center Logan Couture added an empty-net goal with 2:05 left.

San Jose lost center Joe Thornton, who assisted on Pavelski’s first goal, to an undisclosed upper-body injury about nine minutes into the game.

Pavelski opened the scoring at 4:33 of the first period.

Anaheim came close to equalizing early in what turned out to be a scoreless second period. Center Rickard Rakell hit the goal post on a power-play shot at 5:11. At 15:07 of the second, the Ducks had a goal washed out. Left winger Emerson Etem finished a scramble in front by punching in a shot, but Anaheim right winger Devante Smith-Pelly was ruled to be in the crease.

The Sharks closed the first period with three fruitless power-play chances in a span of 7:11, as Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen stopped all nine shots he faced with the disadvantage, most of them from point-blank range. San Jose outshot Anaheim 14-3 in the first 20 minutes, but the Ducks finished with a 28-27 edge in the game. Andersen made 24 saves on the night.

”Freddy was just fantastic,“ Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin said. ”He made big saves all night. He’s done that all year -- we just have to find a way to score some goals. We haven’t generated much offense the past three games.

Pavelski gave San Jose a 1-0 lead with his 209th career goal, redirecting a left-point shot by defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Just 1:07 later, the Sharks almost scored again on a similar play, but that goal was washed out on goalie interference by San Jose left winger Matt Nieto.

The game was only 3:02 old when Anaheim right winger Tim Jackman and San Jose center Micheal Haley traded punches. It was Jackman’s first game back after missing two because of a concussion. Sharks left winger John Scott, who punched Jackman in the jaw Dec. 22, is still serving a four-game NHL suspension.

NOTES: Ducks RW Corey Perry (22 points in 24 games) returned to the lineup after missing the previous 10 games because of a knee sprain he sustained Dec. 5. ... Anaheim sent rookie LW Max Friberg back to Norfolk of the AHL in anticipation of the return of Perry and RW Tim Jackman (Dec. 22 concussion). Friberg made his NHL debut Sunday against Vancouver. Jackman missed their previous two games. ... San Jose G Antti Niemi resumed his starting role after backup Alex Stalock made his first start since Dec. 9 on Tuesday in a 3-1 home loss to the Canucks. ... Getting it out of the way early, the Sharks and Ducks met for the fourth time in their five-game season series, which concludes Jan. 29 in San Jose. ... The Sharks, who came in with the NHL’s top-rated power play, scored on the advantage against the Ducks five times in 12 chances this season before Wednesday.