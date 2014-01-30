Preview: Sharks at Flames

The San Jose Sharks attempt to rediscover their offensive touch when they conclude their trip through Alberta against the streaking Calgary Flames on Thursday. San Jose has failed to score in each of its last two games, dropping a 1-0 home decision to Los Angeles on Monday and falling 3-0 at Edmonton two nights later. The complete power outage has come after a six-game winning streak during which the Sharks netted a total of only 16 goals.

San Jose won each of its first three meetings of the season with Calgary, which is looking to extend its season-high winning streak to four games. The Flames improved to 3-0-0 on their five-game homestand with a 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Tuesday as defenseman TJ Brodie scored at 2:26 of the extra session after Calgary squandered a two-goal advantage. Calgary will need to keep a close eye on Joe Pavelski, who collected four goals and three assists in the three previous contests between the Pacific Division rivals.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (34-14-6): Pavelski is one of three Sharks with at least five points against Calgary this season. Patrick Marleau has scored two goals and set up three others while captain Joe Thornton has collected five assists. San Jose set a franchise record with 59 shots on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous mark of 57 set on Nov. 11, 2008 at Nashville.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (19-27-7): Mike Cammalleri is expected to return to the lineup Thursday after missing eight games with a concussion. “I‘m excited to play,” the veteran center told the team’s website. “I‘m just excited to get back with the boys here. The guys are playing well.” Cammalleri is tied for second on the club with 13 goals, one behind rookie Sean Monahan.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose RW Brent Burns registered a team-high eight shots against Edmonton while Pavelski, who has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight contests following a five-game point streak, was the only member of the Sharks without a shot.

2. Flames coach Bob Hartley has pulled his starting goaltender in each of the last two games.

3. Sharks C Tyler Kennedy suffered an undisclosed injury in the first period Wednesday and did not return.

PREDICTION: Sharks 2, Flames 1