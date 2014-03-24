Preview: Sharks at Flames

The San Jose Sharks continue their charge toward a potential Presidents’ Trophy when they visit the Calgary Flames on Monday. San Jose has used an 8-1-2 surge to surpass Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division and climb within three points of both Boston and St. Louis for the top spot in the league. The Sharks dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Washington on Saturday as they concluded a 1-1-1 homestand that followed a six-game winning streak.

Calgary has won four of its last six contests, scoring five or more goals three times in that span. The Flames set a season high for tallies in their 8-1 triumph at Edmonton on Saturday as Curtis Glencross registered his third career hat trick while Matt Stajan collected a goal and three assists. Calgary lost the first three meetings in the season series but is 1-0-1 against San Jose at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (46-18-8): Joe Pavelski has been unstoppable against the Flames this season, registering four goals and three assists in the first four matchups. The 29-year-old United States Olympian has collected 29 points in 30 career contests versus Calgary. Pavelski tops San Jose with 34 goals and is two points behind captain Joe Thornton for the team lead with 67 - both career highs.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (29-35-7): Calgary’s offense has been on fire of late, recording 28 goals over its last six games. Mike Cammalleri has been even hotter as he enters Monday with a seven-game point streak during which he has collected eight tallies and five assists. The 31-year-old has netted at least one goal in six games on his point run and has been kept off the scoresheet just once in his last 11 contests.

1. San Jose has not lost consecutive games since its last trip through Alberta, when it was outscored 7-1 in losses at Edmonton and Calgary on Jan. 29 and 30, respectively.

2. Cammalleri has posted back-to-back three-point performances and has recorded multiple points in four of his last five contests.

3. Sharks G Antti Niemi has allowed a total of seven goals in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Flames 2