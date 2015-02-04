Preview: Sharks at Flames

The Calgary Flames continue their six-game homestand when they host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Calgary improved to 3-1-0 on the lengthy stretch at Scotiabank Saddledome with a 5-2 triumph over Winnipeg on Monday. The Flames fell behind early before scoring four straight goals en route to their seventh win in nine overall contests.

San Jose wrapped up its season-high seven-game homestand at 4-1-2 after dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to Edmonton on Monday. The Sharks scored three straight goals in the first half of the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit before yielding the tying tally with 2:37 left and falling in the 13th round of the bonus format. Calgary improved to 2-1-0 against the Sharks this season with a 4-3 overtime triumph on Jan. 17 at San Jose.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (27-17-7): Joe Pavelski registered his sixth two-goal performance of the season Monday, raising his team-leading total to 27. The 30-year-old recorded his 14th power-play tally to pull even with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin for the league lead. Joe Thornton collected three assists against Edmonton to climb within one point of Peter Stastny (1,239) for 36th place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (28-20-3): Jonas Hiller, who is expected to make his fifth consecutive start, has yielded two goals or fewer in each of last four outings. Rookie Johnny Gaudreau was cut on the wrist by a skate on Monday but avoided serious injury as he did not miss a shift. “I felt it was a skate blade along my skin there because my hand opened up,” Gaudreau said. “I saw a little scratch there and I thought it wasn’t too bad. I took a second glance and blood started coming out. That’s when I got a little bit nervous and rushed off the ice.”

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have scored a league-leading 66 goals in the third period this season.

2. Thornton needs six assists to tie Dale Hawerchuk (891) for 20th in NHL history.

3. San Jose has won four of its last five road contests.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Sharks 2