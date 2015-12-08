Preview: Sharks at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to continue their recent success at home - and escape the league basement - when they host the slumping San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Calgary has won six in a row at Scotiabank Saddledome, including the first two of its five-game homestand, after losing five of the first six in its own building.

The Flames began their current string of home games with a shootout victory over Dallas, which followed a three-game road skid, and edged Boston in overtime on Friday. San Jose is looking to halt a three-game losing streak during which it has scored a total of four goals. The Sharks have not won since Nov. 28, when they posted a 5-2 home triumph over the Flames. San Jose’s most recent setback came Saturday as a third-period rally fell short and it dropped a 4-3 decision to visiting Tampa Bay.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-12-0): Logan Couture could make his return to the lineup after being activated from injured reserve Monday. The 26-year-old center has missed San Jose’s last 23 games with a fractured right fibula. One player who will not play against Calgary is defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who sat out Saturday’s contest with a lower-body injury and did not accompany the team on its two-game trip to Alberta.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (10-14-2): Defenseman Kris Russell is questionable for Tuesday’s game because of a hand injury. The veteran missed Friday’s victory over Boston and did not practice Monday but hasn’t been ruled out for the meeting with San Jose. “He’s eager to get back,” coach Bob Hartley told the team’s website. “We’ll look at the situation (Tuesday) with the medical staff. They’ll make the decision.”

OVERTIME

1. Flames RW David Jones is expected to play against San Jose after leaving Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.

2. The Sharks went 7-0-0 on the road in November before losing 1-0 at Anaheim on Friday.

3. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau capped his second career hat trick with the game-winner against Boston, giving him three goals and five points - both league highs - in the first season of 3-on-3 overtime.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Flames 2