Preview: Sharks at Flames

The San Jose Sharks look to build off a season-best offensive performance when they start a quick two-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Monday. The Sharks, who play at Winnipeg on Tuesday, ended a two-game slide with a 7-0 victory over Toronto on Saturday that left them in a virtual tie with Calgary for fifth place in the tightly packed Pacific Division.

“We had four dangerous lines out there,” San Jose forward Tommy Wingels told reporters. “If we’re going to make a run and string a lot of games together, that’s what we’re going to need.” The Sharks have been one of the best road teams in the league (13-6-2) and the Flames won 11 straight contests at home before dropping three of their last four at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary has been idle since dropping a 2-1 home decision to Arizona on Thursday and needs its top two scorers to warm up again. Johnny Gaudreau scored the lone goal versus the Coyotes for his first point in five games and Sean Monahan has notched one point in his last six contests for the Flames.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (19-18-2): Tomas Hertl gave San Jose a spark Saturday with two goals after posting the same amount over his previous 34 contests. Hertl’s emergence would be a welcome addition to an offense that boasts four players with at least 29 points, including the top goal scorer among NHL defensemen in Brent Burns (17 goals). Burns has recorded seven tallies and 14 points in his last nine games and Joe Thornton also has been on a hot streak of late, registering three goals and 10 assists in his past 10 contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (19-19-2): Coach Bob Hartley told reporters Saturday that he would try physical right wing Michael Ferland (two goals) on a line with Gaudreau (18 goals, 40 points) and Monahan (12, 27) against San Jose. Ferland, who registered three goals and five points in nine playoff games last season, can add some bite alongside the talented pair. Captain Mark Giordano has been the top threat of late from the blue line with four goals and eight assists to go along with a plus-5 rating over his last nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose captain Joe Pavelski has scored three goals in his last four games and a team-leading 21 on the season.

2. Calgary G Karri Ramo has allowed a total of three goals in his last three contests and defeated the Sharks 4-2 on Dec. 8.

3. The Flames have won seven of the last nine meetings while the division rivals split a pair this season, with each winning on home ice.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Sharks 3