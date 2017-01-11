Preview: Sharks at Flames

After a strong month of December in which they won nine of their 13 contests, the San Jose Sharks began January with a pair of setbacks (0-1-1) but appear to have regained their footing. The Sharks shoot for their third straight victory Wednesday as they complete a back-to-back set in Alberta with a matchup against the Calgary Flames.

San Jose opened the month with one-goal losses to Los Angeles (in overtime) and Minnesota but completed its three-game homestand with a triumph over Detroit before posting a 5-3 victory in Edmonton on Tuesday. Calgary is seeking its fourth consecutive win at home as it begins a stretch during which it plays five of six contests at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames have been stingy while capturing four of their last five at home, allowing one goal in three of the victories and two in the other. The Pacific Division rivals split a pair of meetings in San Jose earlier this season, with the Flames notching a 3-2 triumph Nov. 3 and the Sharks taking a 4-1 decision Dec. 20.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), Sportsnet (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (25-14-2): Coach Peter DeBoer apparently knew the right button to push in order to jump-start Mikkel Boedker's offensive game. The 27-year-old Danish left wing was a healthy scratch against Minnesota on Thursday after scoring only two goals in his first 38 games but has responded with four tallies in his last two contests, including his fourth career hat trick in Tuesday's win over Edmonton. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic returned to the lineup against the Oilers and recorded a pair of assists after missing four games because of facial injuries suffered when he was hit by a puck Dec. 30 against Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (22-19-2): Rookie Matthew Tkachuk's nine-game point streak came to an end with Monday's 2-0 loss at Winnipeg. The run, which saw the 19-year-old collect one goal and nine assists, was the longest by a Flames rookie since Joe Nieuwendyk recorded a point in 19 consecutive contests in 1987-88. Mikael Backlund leads the team with 12 goals but is in the midst of a three-game drought after a five-game streak from Dec. 23-Jan. 4 during which he registered six tallies.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks will be represented at the 2017 All-Star Game by DeBoer, G Martin Jones, D Brent Burns and C Joe Pavelski.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau, who is tied for the team lead with 27 points, was selected to participate in the All-Star Game for the third time in as many NHL seasons.

3. San Jose LW Patrick Marleau climbed into 24th place on the all-time list Tuesday by playing in his 1,452nd career game, passing former teammate Teemu Selanne.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Sharks 2