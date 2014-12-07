Sharks extend streak, tame Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- There was never any doubt one streak was going to end.

The San Jose Sharks skated into the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night with three straight wins. They found the Calgary Flames, who were riding a four-game streak, waiting.

When the dust settled, the Sharks were the ones still streaking. Center Patrick Marleau’s winning goal midway through the third period gave San Jose a 3-2 victory in front of 18,818.

Marleau showed his hand-eye coordination to send the Sharks to their fourth straight win, making a great play to use his body to control an airborne puck and bat it past Flames goaltender Karri Ramo at 9:18 for his seventh goal of the season.

Sharks center Logan Couture assisted on Marleau’s goal.

”We were able to control the puck and kind of cycle it around,“ said Couture, who finished with a goal and an assist. ”They lost their coverage in front on Patty and Patty made a great play, took it off his chest and batted it. Great goal.

“Lucky bounces. Something that have been few and far between for us so far, so it’s good to get one.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Flames

Ramo made 27 stops and Sharks goalie Antti Niemi had 33 saves.

Defenseman Justin Braun, Couture and Marleau scored for San Jose (14-10-4).

Defenseman Mark Giordano and left winger Johnny Gaudreau had goals for Calgary (17-9-2).

Both sides noted the Sharks’ ability to capitalize on their chances.

“I felt that we played a real good game, but on their goals, we made some major mistakes and they’re a team that they’re so talented that they were very opportunistic and they got the game from us,” Flames coach bob Hartley said.

The Flames controlled the action for much of the first period -- outshooting the Sharks 12-7 in the opening 20 minutes -- and found the back of the net at 17:32 when Giordano blasted a low shot from the point that evaded several bodies in front of the net and Niemi for the captain’s seventh goal of the season.

But in the second period, the Sharks came out flying and had the Flames on their heels in the early going.

Braun tied the score for San Jose when Flames defenseman Kris Russell’s clearing attempt deep in his own end hit Sharks winger Tommy Wingels, who finished with two assists, and the puck bounced out front. Braun backhanded it past Ramo just 33 seconds into the second period.

Two minutes later, Couture gobbled up a dump-in near the faceoff circle, glided into the slot and went to the backhand to roof his 11th goal of the season to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead.

“They didn’t make that many mistakes so we did take advantage of the few we had, found a way to beat a hot goaltender, found a way to get ourselves back into the game,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “Our first period was not anywhere near where it needed to be, but we chatted a little bit between periods and responded well, so it’s a good sign for us.”

Flames center Matt Stajan knew the start of the second period was his team’s undoing.

“You give up two quick goals, after we played such a good first period, the momentum changes a bit,” Stajan said. “We’ve gotta clean it up a bit at the start of periods. We can’t let the other team take it to us like they did there.”

At 17:49, the Flames got the equalizer. Left winger Jiri Hudler threw it out front to Gaudreau, who needed a couple whacks at it but eventually buried his fifth of the season past Niemi’s outstretched pad.

It set the stage for the winner, and there wasn’t much the Flames could do. They watched the puck bound over the net and right to Marleau.

“There’s things you can do to maybe prevent that, but at the same time, Gio had a good stick and it ended up going over the net,” Flames defenseman TJ Brodie said. “We’ve just gotta find a way to prevent those chances.”

NOTES: Flames C Matt Stajan returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a knee injury. Stajan centered the fourth line, skating between LW Lance Bouma and RW Brian McGrattan. ... Stajan’s return came at the expense of LW Sven Baertschi, who was a healthy scratch. ... C Mikael Backlund (abdominal), RW Joe Colborne (wrist) and LW Mason Raymond (shoulder) also sat out for the Flames. ... Flames coach Bob Hartley shuffled his blue line, inserting D Raphael Diaz for D Deryk Engelland. ... Sharks LW Matt Nieto (lower body) made the trip to Calgary but didn’t play Saturday. Nieto was hurt late in Thursday’s win over the Boston Bruins. Rookie LW Barclay Goodrow took Nieto’s spot in the lineup.