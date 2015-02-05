Flames’ Russell ends goal drought in win over Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta -- Kris Russell’s scoring drought dated back to last season.

The Calgary Flames defenseman picked the perfect time to snap it.

Russell’s tally midway through the second period sent the Flames off and running to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night as Calgary continues to defy the naysayers.

The team so many pegged to finish way down the NHL standings and have high odds in the draft lottery came through with a statement game in its quest to make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Flames (29-20-3) jumped into second place in the Pacific Division with their eighth win in 10 outings.

“When we play to our strengths, we can challenge any team in the league,” Russell said. “We work hard, have a fast group of forwards that get on the forecheck quick, and when we do that, it’s tough to play against.”

Russell, whose slump reached 50 games, kicked off a three-goal period, and the Flames had no problem holding on for the win before the 18,781 fans in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

You bet the blue-liner was relieved, both to get the win and hit the scoresheet.

”It’s always good to score, especially your first one. You don’t want to take that long,“ Russell said. ”When I heard the cheers, I thought it hit (center Josh) Jooris or someone in front. I don’t know how it went in. It was kind of a rolling puck, and I just tried to hit it as hard as I could. Thankfully, it went in.

“The guys were happy for me, I think. I’ve been waiting a long time, and they’ve been giving me some grief.”

The Flames vaulted over both the Sharks (27-18-7) and the Canucks (28-18-3). Vancouver is two points back but has three games in hand. Calgary is also tied in points with the Winnipeg Jets, who hold down the first wild-card berth, but the Flames hold the tiebreaker.

”We’re playing well,“ Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. ”Our leaders are doing a great job, the veterans are leading by example, and the young players are bring lots of intensity, lots of energy, and both combined together, we have a solid, hard-working team.

“I might be wrong on this, but I don’t feel any of our players are under pressure. They understand the importance of the game, but they’re having fun with it. I think it works great for us.”

Calgary also received goals from right winger Jiri Hudler and left winger Mason Raymond to take a 3-0 lead by the second intermission.

Sharks left winger John Scott replied with his team’s lone marker early in the final frame, but that was as close as San Jose came.

Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller made 28 saves for the victory.

”I thought it was a really solid effort, one of the best games I thought we played over 60 minutes,“ Hiller said. ”We didn’t give them too much. I think we deserved the win.

“Every game we win, the confidence rises. At the same time, I think everybody in here knows if we want to have success, we have to work hard. We don’t just feel now it’s going to come for free. We know we have to work hard. We go out there, we don’t worry about who we’re playing. Sure, we respect them, but we’re not trying to play to their strengths. We try to play our game, try to keep the speed up. I think skating-wise and working-wise, there aren’t too many teams that can keep up.”

As excited as the Flames are about their perch, they will fall on Thursday when the Canucks play host to the Sharks.

“Every game, they’re huge games,” said Scott, whose tally was his second of the season. “It was a big two points we kind of let go there. We’ve just got to regroup and get to tomorrow. It’s going to be tough, every game against every team in our division.”

Goalie Alex Stalock, somewhat of a surprise starter in goal for the Sharks, stopped 20 shots in the loss.

NOTES: Flames C Mikael Backlund returned to action after missing the previous game because of illness. He replaced LW Sven Baertschi in the lineup, and C Joe Colborne was moved back to wing. ... Sharks LW Tye McGinn was placed on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury sustained when he crashed into the boards during Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. San Jose summoned C Chris Tierney from Worcester of the AHL for his third stint with the club. He suited up with the fourth line. ... The Flames sent D Tyler Wotherspoon to Adirondack of the AHL after he was a healthy scratch for five games but didn’t see any game action. Calgary recalled D Corey Potter to take the role of the extra defenseman to be scratched.