Flames top Sharks to extend home streak

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames remained hot on home ice thanks to a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

Center Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist for the Flames (11-14-2), who extended their home winning streak to seven games.

“Winning seven in a row at home gives you a nice confidence boost,” said Backlund. “I think we’ve been playing some good hockey.”

After rallying to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout last Tuesday, the Flames needed overtime to defeat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Friday.

“Those comeback wins have been huge for us too,” said Backlund, who was happy the Flames were able to beat San Jose in regulation. “Without those we would have been further out of a playoff spot. Those comeback wins were huge for us and tonight again, that was pretty close.”

Centers Markus Granlund and Sean Monahan and right winger Michael Frolik also scored for the Flames, while defensemen Mark Giordano and Dennis Wideman chipped in with two assists each.

“We’ve played quite a few good games and especially at home our game is going very well right now,” said Calgary coach Bob Hartley. “We’re making lots of good decisions. I like our intensity. We pressure the other teams. It was a good one.”

Making his third straight start for the Flames, goaltender Karri Ramo made 31 saves to improve his record to 9-8-1.

“Obviously it’s a good sign and we just need to keep working the same way and realize what we did right today and bring it in the other games too and keep getting better every game,” said Ramo.

Centers Chris Tierney and Joe Thornton scored for the Sharks (14-13-0), who suffered their fourth straight setback and fifth in their past six games.

“Taking nothing away from Calgary, they deserved the two points, but it’s disappointing when you beat yourself,” said San Jose coach Peter DeBoer. “We took eight minor penalties and handed them another couple goals on odd-man rushes -- uncharacteristic stuff for us that we’ve got to clean up.”

Center Logan Couture had an assist for the Sharks his return to the lineup after missing 23 games with a fractured right fibula.

“It was a struggle, it was tough,” admitted Couture. “I made some good plays and took some bad penalties. There were positives and negatives but when you are out for two months, especially with a lower body injury, it’s not easy. I was alright.”

Goalie Martin Jones started in net for San Jose, but was pulled early in the second period after giving up three goals on 14 shots.

“We wanted to make a change,” said DeBoer. “We wanted to kind of shock the team a little bit. At the same time, we need our best players to be better than their best players and that includes our goalie.”

Netminder Alex Stalock went on to make 18 saves on 19 shots in a relief appearance.

Down by a pair of goals after two periods, the Sharks outshot the Flames 9-7 in the third, but the closest they came to scoring a goal was when Thornton rang a slap shot off the crossbar behind Ramo.

Granlund took a pass from right winger Jiri Hudler and roofed a shot into the top corner, blocker side, to put the Flames up 1-0 at 1:45 of the first. The Sharks answered back at 4:31 when Tierney, who was parked at the right of the net, swatted a rebound past Ramo.

Monahan then tipped a pass from Giordano through Jones’ legs at 8:07 for a Calgary power-play goal and a 2-1 advantage

On a man advantage of their own, the Sharks tied things up once again when Thornton redirected center Patrick Marleau’s shot past Ramo at 11:02 of the opening frame.

Frolik put the Flames up 3-2 at 2:27 of the second.

Backlund took a pass from Giordano in the slot and wired a shot past Stalock to close out the scoring.

NOTES: Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Also scratched for the Sharks were D Dylan DeMelo and RW Mike Brown. ... Flames D Kris Russell sat out his second straight contest with an upper-body injury. Calgary’s other scratches were C Josh Jooris and LW Brandon Bollig. ... Flames C Lance Bouma started skating with his teammates Sunday. Bouma, who has missed 23 games with a broken fibula, hopes to return to the lineup soon. ... The Sharks will play six of their next seven games on the road, including Wednesday, when they face the Oilers in Edmonton. ... San Jose compiled a 7-0-0 road record in November, including a stretch when it won six straight from Nov. 13-22. ... The Flames will finish out their five-game homestand with games against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday.