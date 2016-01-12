EditorsNote: fixes “countered with” in eighth graf

Sharks get lucky bounces in win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- In a game featuring lots of strange bounces, the San Jose Sharks got one more than the Calgary Flames on their way to a 5-4 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Right winger Joel Ward’s centering pass bounced off Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and past goaltender Karri Ramo for the game-winning goal at 10:21 of the third period.

“I tried to slide it across,” said Ward after San Jose’s second straight victory. “The d-man slid and went off his leg and went through the goalie’s leg.”

Both teams benefited from lucky deflections and bounces during the game.

“Crazy bounces,” said Sharks center Logan Couture, who scored his first goal of the season in just his 10th game. “It was just nice that we came out on top.”

Defenseman Brent Burns scored a power-play goal early in the third for the Sharks (20-18-2) and then assisted on Ward’s game-winning tally.

Related Coverage Preview: Sharks at Flames

“He’s a beast back there,” said Ward. “He’s a stud. We expect that from him every night obviously. He’s made a mark for sure in this league and teams are aware of it.”

After Ward scored to put the Sharks up 5-3, left winger Micheal Ferland countered with Calgary’s third power-play goal of the game with 3:41 to play in regulation, but the Flames (19-20-2) weren’t able to notch the equalizer.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” said Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman, who scored his second goal of the season in the second period. “We were sloppy. We were guilty of turning it over a little bit too much and we gave them really good chances. The puck seemed to be bouncing a lot tonight, but obviously it’s both ways.”

Center Joe Thornton had a goal and an assist, while right winger Joonas Donskoi also scored for the Sharks.

Centers Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett and defenseman Dennis Wideman also scored for the Flames, while right winger Johnny Gaudreau and center Mikael Backlund had two assists each.

“Anytime you give up five you don’t give yourself a good chance to win,” said Giordano. “A couple of them bounced off of us and in. Those are tough breaks. I felt like we were right there going into the third. Just a couple bad breaks and they took control of it.”

Making his eighth consecutive start in net for the Sharks, goalie Martin Jones made 31 saves to improve his record to 18-13-2. Ramo finished with 13 saves at the other end of the ice.

Thornton opened the scoring at 5:07 of the first period when he took a pass from center Joe Pavelski and made a quick move before tucking a backhand shot into the net through Ramo’s legs.

Although the Flames held an early 9-5 advantage in shots, it was the Sharks who did the damage on the scoreboard as Donskoi tipped a point shot by defenseman Brenden Dillon past Ramo at 9:27 of the first.

The Flames cut the deficit to one goal just over four minutes later when Monahan picked up a bouncing puck off the skate of Ferland and snapped a quick shot past Jones.

Couture gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead early in the second period when he skated out from behind the Calgary net before turning and firing a shot that deflected off Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton and past Ramo.

“I would have taken it any way -- empty net, anything,” said Couture. “Just to see (the) puck go in the net is a big confidence booster for me.”

The Flames then capitalized on a two-man advantage at 11:12 of the middle frame when Wideman fired a shot into the top corner over Jones’ blocker.

Only 15 seconds later with the Flames still on the power play, Bennett snapped an 18-game goal-less drought when his wrist shot beat Jones high to the glove side.

“It’s definitely a big weight off my shoulders,” said Bennett. “I’ve been waiting for that one for a while. It’s a little bittersweet that we didn’t get the win, but it’s still a good feeling to get one.”

NOTES: Although Flames G Karri Ramo was hit in the throat by a shot from LW Mason Raymond during a practice Sunday, he made his 12th consecutive start in net Monday. ... LW Brandon Bollig made his return to the Flames’ lineup in place of Raymond, who was a healthy scratch. D Ladislav Smid also was a healthy scratch, while RW Jiri Hudler is out with a lower-body injury. ... San Jose’s healthy scratches were D Matt Tennyson and RW Ben Smith, while C Dainius Zubrus sat out with an upper-body injury. ... Veteran Sharks C Patrick Marleau suited up for his 500th consecutive game. ... The Flames welcomed back D Robyn Regehr at a news conference Monday morning to officially announce his retirement. Regehr spent his first 11 seasons and 826 seasons with the Flames before going on to play for the Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2013.