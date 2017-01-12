EditorsNote: fixes "made 25 saves" in ninth graf

Hamilton goal lifts Flames past Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta -- Chad Johnson won the battle of Calgary-raised goalies on Wednesday.

Johnson made two big stops on Mikkel Boedker -- one on a late penalty shot and the other on a breakaway with nine seconds left -- to pull out a 3-2 win for the Calgary Flames over Aaron Dell and the San Jose Sharks.

Johnson and Dell are both Alberta Junior Hockey League alumni.

Dougie Hamilton's goal with 2:19 left in the third period was the winner. Hamilton beat Dell between the pads with a wrist shot from the sideboards.

Johnson was the big story for Calgary, as he has been many times this season. He made a pad save on Boedker on a penalty shot with 5:27 to go then stopped him on a shorthanded breakaway with eight seconds left.

"On the penalty shot, I just tried to stay with (Boedker)," Johnson said. "I played with him in Phoenix, so I tried to go back in the memory log there and just try to remember what he did. He had two good looks there, but I got lucky and made the saves."

Johnson made 23 saves and the Flames have won four straight at home. Boedker was awarded a penalty shot when he was grabbed by Flames defenseman TJ Brodie as he broke in alone, which prevented Boedker from getting a shot off.

Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames (23-19-2). Brent Burns scored and set up Logan Couture's goal for the Sharks (25-15-2).

The Sharks opted to rest No. 1 goaltender Martin Jones, who was named to the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Jones played his 46th game the night before in a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers and also has a Calgary connection as a former member of the junior Calgary Hitmen. Dell made 25 saves in just his sixth game of the season and first in his hometown. He grew up and played junior hockey in the Calgary area before starring at the University of North Dakota.

"It was pretty cool," said Dell, who had 14 family members in the crowd. "I dreamed of playing here growing up. It was a dream come true. It could've been a little better."

Boedker told Johnson wasn't easy to face one on one.

"He's a goalie that stays back and is patient," he said. "Then the last one there with five seconds left it went through him and hit him and went wide. Obviously, it's something I would like to change that, but it's good to have those opportunities and get those chances."

Couture opened the scoring on the power play at 9:40 of the first period, tipping Burns' shot from the point between Johnson's pads.

Frolik tied the game at 11:22 when his second swipe at the puck reached the open net.

Burns' soft shot from the point made it through a screen at 15:01 of the period.

The Flames pulled even again on a late power play. Tkachuk was left unwatched in front of Johnson and he redirected Hamilton's shot from the point.

The Flames considered it a major win over one of the league's top teams.

"It's huge," Hamilton said.

"Playing against those guys is obviously pretty tough. Both the Joes (Pavelski and Thornton) -- playing against them all night, it's a tough game. Just for us to keep grinding and then pull through."

NOTES: Flames RW Troy Brouwer (broken finger) took part in the morning skate but missed his seventh consecutive game. "If things go well in the next little while, I'll be back fairly soon," he said. ... Calgary's healthy scratches were D Brett Kulak and C Freddie Hamilton. ... The Sharks were without D Dylan DeMelo, who sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night in Edmonton. ... San Jose's healthy scratches were C Tommy Wingels and D Mirco Mueller. ... Sharks D Tim Heed made his NHL debut on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Swede was recalled from the AHL on Saturday, where he was second in scoring by a defenseman in his first season in North America. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton is two points back of tying Boston Bruins great Johnny Bucyk for 24th on the NHL career scoring list. Buyck finished with 1,369.