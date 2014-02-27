Preview: Sharks at Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers chairman Ed Snider was none-too-pleased as the Olympic break seemed to be the only opponent that could slow down his hockey team. After winning four in a row prior to the Sochi Winter Games, the Flyers look to get back on track when they host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Captain Claude Giroux did not represent Team Canada in Russia but scored five goals and set up six others in the final seven contests heading into the break.

Giroux certainly had a hand in the teams’ first meeting, collecting a goal and two assists in Philadelphia’s 5-2 triumph at San Jose on Feb. 3. The setback was the lone one of the month for the Sharks and their first against the Flyers since Dec. 21, 2000. San Jose expects to get some reinforcements back on Thursday - most notably Logan Couture, who has missed the last 16 games with a hand injury.

7 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE SHARKS (37-16-6): Matt Nieto recorded his first career multi-goal performance when he tallied twice against the Flyers. The rookie has been plagued by a foot injury but expects to join rugged Raffi Torres on the ice for Thursday’s contest. Torres is making his season debut after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in an exhibition game in September.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (30-23-6): Steve Mason has been itching to get back on the ice, and with good reason - he posted three of the team’s victories during the winning streak while compiling a slim 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. The goaltender needs to get acclimated quickly as Philadelphia begins a stretch of three games in four days. Mason won’t have Kimmo Timonen on the ice for Thursday’s tilt as the veteran defenseman is eyeing a Saturday return versus the rival New York Rangers while he recovers from Finland’s bronze-medal effort at the Winter Games.

1. Sharks RW Tommy Wingels has scored the team’s last two game-winning goals and leads the club with five this season.

2. Philadelphia has recorded at least one power-play goal in eight of its last nine contests.

3. San Jose has scored just one power-play goal in its last nine games (1-for-29).

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Flyers 3