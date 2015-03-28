Preview: Sharks at Flyers

The San Jose Sharks look to keep their slim postseason aspirations afloat when they make the sixth stop of their seven-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. San Jose skated to its second win in six contests with a 6-4 triumph over Detroit on Thursday to remain within earshot of third place in the Pacific Division. Matt Nieto and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored against the Red Wings, and the duo also tallied in a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Dec. 2.

With his team’s back against the wall, Alex Stalock isn’t succumbing to nerves in anticipation of making his first start since turning aside 20 shots in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on March 2. “You never know,” Stalock told the San Jose Mercury News of the team’s playoff chances. “We’ll do our job. That’s our goal, that’s our plan and we’ll go from there.” Philadelphia’s plan for a postseason berth effectively was derailed as it lost eight of nine (1-4-4) before skating to a 4-1 victory over Chicago on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (36-30-8): Thursday’s victory was a costly one for San Jose as Mirco Mueller was sidelined indefinitely after injuring his left thumb while blocking a shot. “It will be a while,” coach Todd McLellan said of how long the rookie defenseman would be out. “He won’t play again on this trip, and then we’ll see when we get home.” Matt Irwin is expected to be inserted into the lineup in place of the 20-year-old Mueller, who has recorded one goal and three assists in 39 games this season.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (30-29-16): With the season spiraling out of control, Philadelphia received its latest bit of bad news as Wayne Simmonds will sit out the remainder of the schedule after blocking a shot with his left foot versus the Blackhawks. Veteran Vincent Lecavalier is expected to be inserted into the lineup to replace Simmonds, whose 28 goals are one shy of last season’s career-high total. Lecavalier, who last scored on Jan. 3 against New Jersey, has been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games and 20 overall this season.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia C Sean Couturier scored in the last meeting with San Jose but has registered just one point - an assist - in his last 11 games.

2. Sharks LW Patrick Marleau has recorded two goals and two assists in his last two games after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous seven contests.

3. Flyers captain Claude Giroux has collected four goals and five assists during his four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Flyers 1