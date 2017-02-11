The San Jose Sharks have dropped three in a row and four of six following a season-high six-game winning streak while the Philadelphia Flyers have lost three straight and 16 of 23 (7-12-4) on the heels of a campaign-best 10-game victorious run. The clubs look to get back on track at the other's expense on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"It's on us. We can play better," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski told the San Jose Mercury News. "These were games that were definitely winnable. We get another chance on (Saturday)." Patrick Marleau, who scored in the Sharks' 2-0 victory over the Flyers on Dec. 30, set up a goal in Thursday's 6-3 setback to Boston to extend his point streak to eight games (seven goals, five assists). Philadelphia would love to see that type of production from any of its forwards, as the team has fallen out of a playoff spot after mustering just one goal during its losing skid and 13 in its last 10 games. Wayne Simmonds (team-leading 22 goals) scored for the first time since being named NHL All-Star Game MVP in a 3-1 setback to the New York Islanders on Thursday, dropping the Flyers to a 1-2-1 mark on their season-high five-game homestand.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN California (San Jose), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE SHARKS (33-18-4): Veteran defenseman Justin Braun scored on Thursday for his first goal since he tallied against the Flyers, but the 30-year-old was more interested in San Jose's defensive breakdowns. "Usually we're pretty good at picking up sticks, boxing guys out, and unfortunately (Thursday) we weren't," Braun told CSN Bay Area. "We didn't help (Martin Jones) out at all, and we didn't help (fellow goaltender Aaron Dell) out at all, either." While coach Peter DeBoer didn't divulge his starter in net on Saturday, Jones has a .903 save percentage in his last six games while Dell recorded 21 saves for first career shutout against the Flyers in December.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (26-22-7): Second-year defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere provided a spark in his return from a three-game benching, setting up Simmonds' power-play goal to end Philadelphia's 134-minute, 56-second scoring drought. The Flyers clearly are looking for a jolt for their offense and on Friday recalled forward Jordan Weal, who leads Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League in assists (32) and points (47) in 43 games. The reigning AHL Player of the Month for January, Weal did not record a point in four contests with the Flyers last season.

1. Pavelski has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games and 13 (nine goals, four assists) in as many career contests versus the Flyers.

2. Philadelphia rookie F Travis Konecny (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

3. The Sharks recalled F Kevin Labanc and D Tim Heed from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL on Friday.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Flyers 1