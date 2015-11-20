Sharks 1, Flyers 0 (OT)

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a recurring theme on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center as the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 in overtime.

San Jose won it with 1:15 left in overtime when center Melker Karlsson scored on a 2-on-1 rush off a pass from right winger Joonas Donskoi.

The Sharks (11-8-0) won their fourth straight in the midst of a six-game road trip, improving to 8-3-0 away from home. San Jose also prolonged its dominance of Philadelphia, winning for the 13th time over the last 14 meetings.

Meanwhile, the Flyers (6-8-5) continued their home futility. Philadelphia hasn’t won in its own building since Oct. 24 and has lost 10 of its last 12 overall. In fact, the Flyers’ home losing streak is at six games, their longest such skid since March 12-April 3 in 2011, when they also dropped six in a row.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones made 34 saves to win his fourth straight.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason was the tough-luck loser stopped 20 shots.

It was a slow first period, as the Sharks outshot the Flyers 10-6.

However, Philadelphia came out aggressive in the second, outshooting San Jose 15-5, but Jones kept it off the board. He stoned a wrist shot by left winger Matt Read and denied center Sean Couturier’s wraparound attempt shortly after to keep it scoreless.

The game’s first power play came 7:41 into the second when Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas was called for slashing. The Sharks failed to capitalize before putting Philadelphia on its first man advantage in which Jones was under heavy fire, but never broke by making three saves.

Both teams saw opportunities on the power play in the third, but again, no scoring.

Sharks left winger Patrick Marleau failed to record a point, keeping him at 999 for his career. Only 82 players in NHL history have accomplished the feat.

NOTES: Flyers G Michal Neuvirth backed up starting G Steve Mason after being out Tuesday with an upper-body injury. After a one-game stint with the Flyers, G Anthony Stolarz was returned to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley. ... Sharks C Logan Couture remained out with a leg injury. Couture has been sidelined since Oct. 13 and unable to skate. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger (foot), D Mark Streit (detached pubic plate) and C Ryan White (upper body) were out of the lineup. ... Sharks LW Nikolay Goldobin, RW Ben Smith and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches. Tennyson has played in 16 games this season. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier and D Evgeny Medvedev were healthy scratches.