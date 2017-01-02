Gibson, Kesler lead Ducks to win vs. Flyers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- John Gibson had a career high 51 saves Sunday evening and stopped four of five in the shootout as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, at Honda Center.

Ryan Kesler accounted for all the scoring in regulation for Anaheim as he recorded his fourth career hat trick for the Ducks, who beat the Flyers for the eighth straight time.

Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry scored in the shootout for the Ducks, who were outshot 55-28.

Before two minutes expired in the second period, Kesler had already notched his fourth career hat trick and first in nearly six years. The Ducks gave the 3-1 lead away over the next two minutes, however.

Related Coverage San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Kesler scored his third goal of the game and 15th of the season on the ninth shot on goal by Anaheim, but the Ducks didn't let the excitement last long.

Sean Couturier scored off a rebound 37 seconds later, his first goal since Nov. 17, and Brayden Schenn tied the score with a power-play goal off another rebound left in front of the net by Gibson.

Gibson, who had faced 21 shots on goal through that point of the game, departed in favor of Jonathan Bernier, but returned to the ice a few moments later, making back-to-back spectacular saves. The first was with a swipe of his stick on a bouncing puck that was headed for the net, and the other a diving save with his stick hand while Flyer attempted to shove the puck inside the right post.

The Flyers continued to dominate in Anaheim's end, outshooting the Ducks 38-13 through two periods.

Kesler scored two goals in the opening period, each time giving the Ducks a one-goal lead.

Korbinian Holzer made a nice backhand pass from one side of the goal to the other giving Kesler an open side of the net to give the Duck a 1-0 lead 7:55 into the game.

Philadelphia came right back and tied the score 19 seconds later as Wayne Simmonds centered a pass to Travis Konecny. Konecny's first shot was saved by Gibson's outstretched right pad, but he shoved the puck through on his second try.

The goal was the first in 23 games for Konecny, whose lack of production caused him to be a healthy scratch in Friday's 2-0 loss at San Jose.

The Ducks made it 2-1 with just over three minutes left in the opening period, as Jakob Silfverberg brought the puck out from behind the Philadelphia net, then spun and shot. Flyers goaltender Steve Mason made the initial save, but Kesler was in prime position to sweep the puck into the net.

NOTES: Ducks D Sami Vatanen returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with the flu. Ducks D Shea Theodore was sent back to the team's AHL affiliate in San Diego to make room for Vatanen, and D Brandon Montour, who was recalled to fill Vatanen's roster spot, remained with Anaheim, though he was the lone scratch for Anaheim. ... Philadelphia G Steve Mason will start for the 21st time in the last 23 games, despite leaving Friday's game at the San Jose Sharks after taking a blow to his left hand. ... Flyers LW Matt Read came off injured reserve Sunday, and the club sent LW Taylor Leier back to Lehigh Valley after he totaled one goal in 10 games with the Flyers. Read, who has been sidelined since Dec. 4 with an oblique injury, scored five goals in the first five games this season and currently has six goals and four assists in 27 games. ... Flyers C Travis Konecny drew back into the lineup after he was a healthy scratch against the Sharks while in the midst of a 22-game goalless drought. C Nick Cousins (one goal in last 18 games), C Boyd Gordon and D Nick Schultz were healthy scratches against Anaheim.