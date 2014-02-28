Sharks thump Flyers in return to ice

PHILADELPHIA -- Whatever the San Jose Sharks did over the Olympic break helped them kickoff the rest of their season with a thump.

Forward Joe Pavelski had a hat trick and left winger Raffi Torres and center Logan Couture each scored two goals as San Jose beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Thursday night.

The Sharks (38-16-6) snapped Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak in the first game since the Olympic layoff for both teams.

“It felt pretty good,” Pavelski said. “I thought it was kind of nice to kind contribute early there and a lot of guys just looked like they were pretty fresh out there.”

Defenseman Andrej Meszaros, center Brayden Schenn and right winger Matt Read had goals for the Flyers (30-24-6). The break certainly stopped Philadelphia’s momentum.

“We didn’t compete hard enough to win the hockey game,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “They’re embarrassed; we’re all embarrassed tonight.”

San Jose exploded for five goals in the second period, chasing Flyers goaltender Steve Mason from the game. Pavelski scored all three of his in the period, including a power-play goal to tie it at 2.

“He just gets his stick on everything,” center Joe Thornton said of Pavelski, who played left wing on his line. “He’s always around the net. He has a knack for scoring goals, and tonight was no different.”

Pavelski tipped in defenseman Edouard Vlasic’s slap shot past Mason to make it 3-2, and Couture scored in front just 35 seconds later.

Ray Emery replaced Mason in goal and allowed Pavelski’s third goal on a turnaround shot in traffic before leaving with an undisclosed injury in the third. Pavelski’s second career three-goal performance gave him a career-high 32 goals for the season.

“Life is good. Hopefully they keep coming,” Pavelski said.

Torres, making a remarkable comeback from knee surgery just five months ago, scored with 2.1 seconds left in the period for a 6-2 lead.

Torres had kicked off the scoring, beating Mason with a wrist shot 4:25 into the game.

Meszaros made a spectacular play to score the tying goal, shooting the puck between his legs past goalie Alex Stalock.

Schenn scored his 16th goal just 22 seconds later for a 2-1 lead that the Flyers carried into the second period before the Sharks scored six unanswered goals.

Couture deflected another goal past Emery for a 7-2 lead in the third. He nearly got his first career hat trick on a wraparound, but a long video review upheld the on-ice call that the puck did not go in.

This was the worst loss for the Flyers since Washington beat them 7-0 at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 1.

“I think pretty disgusted with the way we played,” Mason said. “We had a full week of practice to make sure that we were ready for this. I thought our effort was pretty (awful) overall.”

NOTES: The only time the Flyers were undefeated in February was when they went 10-0-4 in 1976. ... The Flyers play 13 of their last 22 games at home. ... The Sharks had not played in Philadelphia since Dec. 8, 2010. ... Sharks C Logan Couture returned to the lineup after missing the last 16 games before the break following surgery on his right hand on Jan. 8. ... Sharks LW Raffi Torres made his season debut. He had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee on Sept. 26, only 154 days ago. ... The Sharks had four players compete in the Olympics; the Flyers had five. ... Flyers D Kimmo Timonen was not in the lineup because coach Craig Berube said he needs a few days to recover after earning a bronze medal with Finland.