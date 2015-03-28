Sharks keep fading holes alive

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks entered Saturday’s game in very similar playoff boats -- each holding water and slowly sinking, but not necessarily beyond repair.

Philadelphia (seven games left) was nine points out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing three teams including eighth-seeded Ottawa.

San Jose (eight games left) was 10 points out of the final spot in the Western Conference, also trailing three teams including eighth-seeded Winnipeg.

As such, the game was as “must-win” as a game could be for such struggling teams.

It was perhaps fitting then that this game was a back-and-forth affair, the teams trading goals from start-to-finish and not being decided until San Jose prevailed in a shootout, 3-2.

San Jose center Melker Karlsson and Sharks defenseman Brent Burns each scored goals in the shootout, and goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 16-of-18 shots in the win.

“We just play,” Burns said very matter-of-factly when asked if talk is premature concerning the Sharks missing the playoffs, something San Jose hasn’t done since the 2002-2003 season.

“You kind of hear guys say it all year, but you just play (and see where it leads).”

Stalock agreed.

“We’re not out of it,” he said. “Who knows? You’ve seen stranger things in sports. We’re just going to play hard, have fun and see what happens.”

Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon went a step further.

”I don’t think any team in this league is gonna roll over and lose,“ he said. ”Every game, every point is so huge until there’s mathematically no chance.

“If there’s even that one percent chance, every guy is going to be going as hard as they can trying to win.”

Keep in mind that only the New York Rangers had officially clinched a playoff spot entering Saturday’s games, and only five teams had been eliminated, leaving 24 teams alive at this late date in the season.

That said, one of those teams -- Philadelphia -- saw its already-fading chances take another serious hit with the loss. The Flyers have now dropped nine of their last 11 games.

San Jose opened the scoring on a slap shot by defenseman Matt Irwin 4:38 into the game when Flyers right winger Jake Voracek failed to clear the puck from behind the Flyers’ net.

Irwin intercepted Voracek’s attempt and fired a shot over Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason’s right shoulder for a 1-0 lead.

Mason stopped 42-of-44 shots and made no excuses despite several teammates making their debut.

“It was definitely an adjustment to start just because there’s no familiarity there,” Mason said. “But in saying that, they (defensemen Mark Alt, Oliver Lauridsen and Brandon Manning) were thrown into a tough position as everyone else with different pairings so you adjust to it as the game goes on.”

Voracek would help atone for his miscue two minutes later. He threaded a pass from behind the San Jose net out to Flyers defenseman Nicklas Grossmann just inside the blue line.

Grossman’s shot took a crazy path, deflecting off the stick of defenseman Justin Braun, the skate of center Tomas Hertl, the post, and Stalock’s stick before Flyers left winger Michael Raffl swept it home to tie the game, 1-1.

The goal was Raffl’s 20th of the season. Raffl would have much preferred a win but agreed that he appreciated the milestone.

“After I had that good start (including six goals during the first month of the season), it was nice to reach the 20-goal mark,” Raffl said. “It feels good.”

With just over three minutes left in the first period, the Sharks regained the lead, 2-1, on a power-play goal by San Jose center Joe Pavelski, his 36th of the campaign.

The game stayed that way until midway through the third period, when Flyers center Claude Giroux scored on the power play to tie the game, 2-2.

For Giroux, his 28th marker of the season marked the fourth consecutive game he has scored a goal, something he had never done in his NHL career.

Voracek, who entered the game one point behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby in the NHL scoring race, tallied his second assist of the game on the goal.

Neither team could score in overtime, forcing a shootout.

Voracek shot first for Philadelphia and put the puck past Stalock, but that was all Philadelphia could muster, while Karlsson tied it on the Sharks’ third attempt and Burns clinched the win two shots later.

San Jose concludes its seven-game trip at Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Philadelphia is off until Wednesday night’s game in Pittsburgh.

NOTES: Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds (leg) and D Andrew McDonald (hand) sustained injuries in the Flyers’ 4-1 win over Chicago on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season. They join F R.J. Umberger and D Radko Gudas on the list of Flyers done for the year. ... Philadelphia D Brandon Manning was recalled from the AHL on Thursday for the fourth time this season. Two other Flyers defensemen -- Oliver Lauridsen and Mark Alt -- were in the lineup after being recalled Saturday on an emergency basis, as D Carlo Colaiacovo and D Mark Streit were scratched due to illness. ... Flyers D Luke Schenn (upper body injury) remained out. ... San Jose wingers Raffi Torres (knee) and Mike Brown (leg), as well as D Mirco Mueller and C Daniil Tarasov, were out. ... San Jose won the only other game between the two teams this year, a 2-1 win in San Jose on Dec. 2. ... Philadelphia has only one win in its last 17 games against San Jose.