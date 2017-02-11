Simmonds, Flyers beat Sharks in OT

PHILADELPHIA -- Struggling offensively and looking to end a disappointing five-game homestand with a win, the Flyers needed someone to make a big play in overtime.

Wayne Simmonds did.

Sixty-four seconds into the extra period, Simmonds stripped San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns of the puck and broke in alone on goaltender Aaron Dell, beating him with a strong move to the net to give the Flyers a 2-1 victory.

"I kind of just inched up on him," Simmonds said of his steal on Burns. "(Dell) stuck with it but, luckily it went in the net and we got the two points. That's all that matters."

Rookie defenseman Ivan Provorov scored the Flyers' other goal and Michal Neuvirth stopped 23 of 24 shots to halt a three-game losing streak for the Flyers.

Patrick Marleau netted the only goal for the Sharks, who played better defensively after allowing 11 goals in their previous two losses, but lost for the fourth straight time and fell to 33-19-5.

"I think maybe we're in a little bit of a funk, but not panicking by any means," Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said. "We have had games that feel winnable. But we still have better hockey.

"It hasn't been good enough and we're not used to giving up five goals a night; that's not us. There's things we can do better and we still can find that extra gear."

The Flyers (27-22-7) beat the Sharks only once in the previous 16 seasons (1-12-5-2) before Saturday's win.

"We have lost the last three games in overtimes or shootouts," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "I mean, those are coin flips. I don't feel that we are in a rut, no."

Michal Neuvirth picked up the win with 23 saves, improving to 9-5-2. The Flyers finished their longest homestand of the season with a 2-2-1 record, but lost a grip on the wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

"It was a huge win," Neuvirth said. "We didn't get as many points as we wanted this homestand. We wanted to finish strong and we did. We should feel good about ourselves, we have to build on that.

"There is a big road trip coming, we have to stick to our system and play for each other, like we have been playing lately."

After two scoreless periods, the Flyers opened the scoring 6:22 into the third period on Provorov's fifth goal of the season. His defense partner, Andrew MacDonald, rang a shot off the left post and Provorov went top shelf on Dell for his fifth goal of the season.

The goal was the Flyers' first 5-on-5 goal in 245 minutes, 25 seconds. But their lead didn't last long.

Marleau tied the score only 3:01 later, cashing in on Brandon Manning's holding penalty on Joel Ward. Marleau took a centering pass from Kevin Labanc and went top shelf on Neuvirth.

Marleau's goal was his 20th of the season and his eighth in nine games.

The Sharks thought they had a 1-0 lead 3:44 into the game when Kevin Labanc, playing in place of late injury scratch Logan Couture, scored a goal off the stick of Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

It would have been Labanc's eighth goal of the season, but Flyers coach Dave Hakstol challenged the call on the ice and the goal was overturned.

Upon review, referee Francis Charron determined that Labanc prevented Neuvirth from getting to the other side of the net with a stick to Neuvirth's midsection.

Neuvirth said he was surprised the call on the ice was overturned.

"There's always gray area," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "But I think it's the right call. Obviously, or else we wouldn't have challenged it."

The Flyers owned a 14-4 shot advantage in the opening period, but Dell was spectacular, stopping Simmonds with a glove save from close range and Claude Giroux from the high slot.

The Flyers needed Neuvirth to be strong in the second period and he was, stopping all seven shots he faced, including three on a Sharks power play in which Neuvirth lost his stick.

NOTES: C Jordan Weal of the Flyers, who was recalled to replace injured forward Travis Konecny, started the game on the left side of a line with C Sean Couturier and RW Jake Voracek. ... Sharks G Martin Jones, who ranks second in the NHL in minutes played behind Edmonton's Cam Talbot, is expected to get the call on Sunday, when the Sharks visit the New Jersey Devils. ... The Flyers hit the road for three straight games beginning Wednesday night in Calgary, followed by trips to Edmonton on Thursday and Vancouver on Sunday.