Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

San Jose captain Joe Pavelski is slated to play in his 700th career game Friday, when the surging Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes. Pavelski, who tops the team in scoring with 54 points, recorded an assist before scoring the shootout winner as the Sharks extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) with a 2-1 victory at Florida on Thursday.

Joe Thornton brings a seven-game point streak into the contest after dishing out an assist Thursday for the Sharks, who own a Western Conference-best 20-8-2 record on the road. San Jose will have to work against the surprising Hurricanes, who saw their five-game point streak (3-0-2) come to an end with a 4-2 loss at Ottawa on Thursday and sit four points out of a playoff spot. Cam Ward (lower body) has been skating and could return after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury for Carolina, which is 4-0-1 in its last five home contests. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has been kept off the scoresheet in seven straight games while brother Jordan has collected 13 points in an 11-game span.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE SHARKS (31-20-5): Thornton has recorded three goals and seven assists during his seven-game run and owns 51 points – second on the team and three ahead of defenseman Brent Burns. Logan Couture scored the lone goal for San Jose on Thursday – his third in six games – and is warming up with eight points over his last six contests. Martin Jones has allowed four goals during his current four-game winning streak but may sit out in the second of a back-to-back in favor of Alex Stalock (eight goals against, last two).

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-22-10): Riley Nash has stepped up to the plate offensively of late, scoring in three straight games to push his goal total to seven for the season. Jordan Staal leads a balanced offense with 35 points while five others have between 34 and 30 - including injured defenseman Justin Faulk (leg), who is likely to miss his fifth straight game. Eddie Lack has allowed four goals on 42 shots over the last two games while Ward would come in riding a nine-game point streak (5-0-4) if he is ready to go Friday.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose C Tommy Wingels suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday’s contest and likely will miss the game against Carolina.

2. Carolina C Elias Lindholm has registered four assists in his last three games and has 20 on the season – two shy of his career best.

3. The Sharks are 5-1-0 in the last six meetings with the Hurricanes, including a 5-2 triumph on Oct. 24 in San Jose.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Hurricanes 2