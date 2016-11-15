Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

The San Jose Sharks were the best road team in the league in 2015-16 and are beginning to gain momentum on their longest trip of this campaign. The Sharks, who started the season 6-6-0 overall, go after their fourth consecutive victory to open a six-game trek Tuesday night when they take on the rejuvenated Carolina Hurricanes.

“We feel good right now,” San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic told reporters. “We’re playing well, doesn’t matter if it’s home or the road.” Coach Peter DeBoer said his team is finding another level after the 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Saturday and the Sharks will need a solid effort against Carolina, which is coming off perhaps its best performance of the season. Rookie Sebastian Aho notched his first two career goals as the Hurricanes rolled over the defending Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday. Carolina is 2-2-2 in its last six games and veteran goaltender Cam Ward is beginning to find his form, allowing 10 goals with a .932 save percentage in five November games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (San Jose), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE SHARKS (9-6-0): Defenseman Brent Burns is off to another strong start and has recorded three of his team-high six goals in the last five games – two on the current trip – while sharing the top spot in points with captain Joe Pavelski (14). Center Joe Thornton is tied with Pavelski at nine assists while Tomas Hertl is adapting well to his switch to center with nine points (four goals). Goalie Martin Jones has started 11 consecutive games and is not looking tired on the trip, surrendering three goals on 74 shots to improve his overall numbers to 2.20 (goals-against) and .913 (save percentage).

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-6-4): Aho, a 19-year-old left wing from Finland, registered one point in his previous eight games before collecting a pair of goals and an assist against Washington. “Obviously it’s one game, but I feel like it’s been coming for our team in general,” center Jordan Staal, who skated with Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, told reporters. “We’ve been battling for a few games and haven’t been getting exactly what we needed.” Defenseman Matt Tennyson was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League with fellow blue liner Justin Faulk (upper-body) day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina killed off all 14 power-play opportunities in the last six games, but is 2-for-21 with the man advantage in the past seven.

2. San Jose LW Mikkel Boedker, a key offseason free-agent signing, has yet to break out with only two goals in 15 games.

3. The Hurricanes won six of the last eight meetings.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Hurricanes 2