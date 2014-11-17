Grosenick earns shutout in debut, Sharks top Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The toughest part of the night for rookie goalie Troy Grosenick may have come in the San Jose Sharks locker room, where he took a major ribbing from his teammates during his first official NHL postgame interview.

Grosenick became the 22nd goalie in league history to record a shutout in his first start, stopping 45 shots as the Sharks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Sunday.

Centers Tomas Hertl and Joe Thornton scored in the first and third periods, respectively, for all the offense in the game.

After the final seconds ticked off, Grosenick heaved his water bottle underhanded toward the bench and was mobbed by his teammates. His parents also flew in from Milwaukee to witness his debut shutout.

“It’s a celebration thing,” Grosenick said his bottle toss. “I figure if shooters get to celebrate when they score goalies should get to celebrate when they win. It’s my go-to celebration going back to college.”

Grosenick, a Hobey Baker Award finalist as a junior at Union College in 2011-12 that went undrafted, was recalled Wednesday after backup goalie Alex Stalock was placed on injured reserve. He got his first start after starter Antti Niemi played Saturday in Columbus for his fourth straight start for the Sharks.

Grosenick was told there was “99 percent chance” he would be starting against the Blue Jackets, but coach Todd McLellan changed his mind, then told his rookie Saturday night he would be taking on Carolina.

“I guess things are subject to change,” Grosenick said. “Todd gave me ample time to prepare so it was really good. It was kind of nice to see all those shots because you don’t have to think about too much else. I felt like I was seeing everything and trying to stay focused, which is kind of hard right now.”

The last goalie to record a shutout in his NHL debut start was Anaheim’s Josh Gibson last April.

Hertl’s late first-period goal stood up despite a season-high shot total for the Hurricanes, and Thornton added an empty-net goal with 7.3 seconds left.

”That was unbelievable,“ Thornton said. ”He’s been in the NHL now, for what, three days? What can we say? We’re so happy for him. He was the difference in this game.

“It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve been in the league you get excited to see young players come in the league and do what he did. It was a fun night for all of us.”

In addition to Grosenick’s performance, the San Jose defense blocked 22 shots and the team took just two minor penalties.

“To get a young man like that to come in and steal us a game when we didn’t have our A game was great,” McLellan said. “We were pretty emotional in the locker room for our goaltender.”

The Sharks (10-8-2) improved to 3-3 on their current seven-game road trip, while the Hurricanes (5-9-3) continued to be a team of streaks, losing their third straight. Carolina started the season 0-6-2 before going 5-0-1.

“It’s a frustrating feeling after giving that effort and having nothing to show for it,” Carolina left winger Jeff Skinner, who was one of four Carolina players with at least five shots on the rookie goalie said.

The Hurricanes threw 16 first-period shots at Grosenick in the first, but was it was San Jose who was able to grab a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Hertl notched his fourth of the season with 1:14 left in the period after breaking free on a 2-on-1 with Thornton, scooting the puck under the pads of Hurricanes goalie Anton Khudobin despite the rush being broken up initially by Carolina defenseman Andrej Sekera. Right winger Barclay Goodrow picked up his first career point with the lone assist.

“We’ve been on the road a long, long time now but we’re weathering the storm and hopefully when it is done we can do home and play really well,” Thornton said.

NOTES: San Jose will have played 16 of its first 21 games on the road with a trip to Buffalo on Tuesday night. ... RW Alexander Semin, a $7 million a year player without a goal in 13 games to start the season, was out of the Carolina lineup for a second straight game. ... G Anton Khudobin got the start for just the second time in the last 10 games for the Hurricanes. It was his first home start of the season. ... San Jose G Troy Grosenick played 45 games in the AHL over the last two years before making his NHL debut. ... Top line LW Matt Nieto missed his first game of the season for San Jose as a late scratch.